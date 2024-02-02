At least 222 people have been injured in the gas explosion

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:34 pm Feb 02, 2024

What's the story Two people were killed and at least 222 injured in a gas explosion in Nairobi, Kenya. The blast took place at the Kentainers Company near Kabansora in the Embakasi district just before midnight on Thursday. Government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura confirmed that the company was refilling gas cylinders when the fire erupted, causing extensive damage to the building and surrounding area.

Details

Blaze wreaks havoc on several vehicles, commercial properties

According to Mwaura a truck with an unknown registration number, loaded with gas, exploded, setting off a massive fireball that spread rapidly. "A flying gas cylinder hit Oriental Godown, burning down the said godown which deals with garments and textiles," he said. The blaze also wreaked havoc on several vehicles and commercial properties, including small and medium-sized businesses. Nearby residential houses caught fire as well, with many residents still inside due to the late hour.

Rescue operations and evacuations

There is a flurry of activity at the site as rescue operations are in progress; with fire engines dispatched to the scene. The Kenya Red Cross announced that 271 people have been "successfully evacuated" and transported to various health facilities in Nairobi. Additionally, 27 people were assessed on site. The organization's crews have been "tirelessly battling the flames," taking 29 people to Kenyatta National Hospital for treatment.

Warning to Kenyans and ongoing efforts

Mwaura urged Kenyans to stay away from the cordoned area to allow rescue missions to proceed with minimal disruptions. As emergency response units continue their efforts, the situation remains critical. The full extent of the damage and casualties is yet to be determined, but authorities are working to address this catastrophic event and provide assistance to those affected by the explosion.