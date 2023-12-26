Israel-Hamas war: 'Fighting unprecedented battle,' says October 7 attacks mastermind

Israel-Hamas war: 'Fighting unprecedented battle,' says October 7 attacks mastermind

By Riya Baibhawi

Sinwar has twice evaded capture by Israeli troops

Hamas's leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, has said the Palestinian terror group was fighting a "fierce, violent, and unprecedented battle" against Israel in Gaza. This was the first time Sinwar gave a public statement since the group's October 7 attacks on Israel. Sinwar also said Hamas has killed over 1,000 Israeli soldiers till now—a claim that Israel dismissed and called "inflated." The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has stated that 156 soldiers died in the ground operations in Gaza.

Why does this story matter?

Over 21,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israel since its war in Hamas-controlled Gaza began on October 7. The group killed 1,200 Israelis in its cross-border attacks and took 240 hostages. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday visited the Gaza Strip and announced that Tel Aviv will intensify its assault on the group. He said, "We're continuing to fight, and we're intensifying the fighting in the coming days. It's going to be a long war that's not close to ending."

Sinwar pledges to crush Israeli forces

Unfazed by Israel's threats, Sinwar vowed to defeat the IDF, declaring that Hamas "will not be subject to the conditions of occupation" in a letter published by Al Jazeera on Monday. This came as talks of a potential deal with Israel, drafted by Egypt, are underway. It includes a permanent Israel-Hamas ceasefire, the release of hostages and some Palestinian prisoners, and discussions to establish a unified Palestinian government in Gaza. However, Hamas is yet to comment on the proposal officially.

IDF close to capturing Sinwar

Meanwhile, the IDF has said that it is close to capturing Sinwar, believed to be hiding in the labyrinth of tunnels underneath Khan Yunis in southern Gaza. Earlier, the Israeli troops also dropped flyers over Gaza, offering a $400,000 reward for information on his location. Moreover, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that Sinwar will soon "meet the barrels of our guns." Per IDF soldiers, Sinwar is continuously on the move rather than remaining at one fixed location.

Who is Hamas leader Sinwar

Sinwar is a Palestinian politician currently serving as Hamas's leader in Gaza. He is considered the mastermind of the October 7 attacks. Born in 1962 in a refugee camp in Khan Younis, he has been a member of Hamas's politburo since 2017. Per the European Council of Foreign Relations, Sinwar has spent around 24 years of his life in Israeli jails and was one of the Palestinian prisoners exchanged in return for Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit in 2011.