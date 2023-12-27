Israel embassy blast: Palestine, Gaza found written on suspicious letter

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 09:18 pm Dec 27, 202309:18 pm

Israel has cautioned citizens in India after suspicious letter mentions Gaza

The suspicious letter found outside Israel's embassy in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, after a minor blast on Tuesday mentioned terms like "Zionists," "Palestine," and "Gaza," PTI reported, citing sources. Senders of the letter addressed to the Israeli Ambassador Naor Gilon reportedly claimed to be part of an unknown group called "Sir Allah Resistance." It is currently undergoing forensic investigation for fingerprints. Meanwhile, Israel has issued an advisory for its citizens living in India, saying Tuesday's explosion could be an attack.

Why does this story matter?

This incident comes amid the conflict between Israel and Palestinian terror organization Hamas in Gaza. The conflict was triggered on October 7 when Hamas launched cross-border attacks on Israel, killed nearly 1,200 people, and took nearly 240 hostages. Israel's retaliatory strikes in Hamas-controlled Gaza have killed over 21,000 people so far. The continued strikes triggered widespread condemnations amid a massive humanitarian crisis. The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) also passed a resolution calling for the unobstructed delivery of humanitarian assistance.

Israel says blast possibly 'attack'

After the mysterious blast at the Israel embassy, security has been beefed up around the mission and other Jewish establishments. The Delhi Police, along with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other agencies, are currently investigating the incident. Israel's Deputy Ambassador to India, Ohad Nakash Kaynar, confirmed the incident but added that everyone at the embassy was safe. However, he emphasized that the explosion near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi might be an attack.

Israel'security council issues advisory for citizens in India

The ensuing situation increased the threat perception of Israelis, prompting the Israel National Security Council to issue an advisory. It asked the citizens to avoid visiting crowded places such as malls and markets. The council also asked Israelis to stay alert and "avoid externalizing Israeli symbols." "Avoid participating in events with many participants that are not secure. Avoid posting trip details on social networks and posting photos and visit details before the trip and in real-time," the advisory added.

Know about Tuesday's blast incident

On Tuesday evening, the Delhi Police reportedly received a phone call informing it about a mysterious blast near the Israeli embassy. After hours of searching by its Crime Branch, a bomb disposal squad, a dog squad, and the forensic department, a typed-out letter and some "undisclosed items" were recovered. Authorities didn't rule out the possibility of a "chemical explosion." They have sent all the material, including the letter, for forensic tests and are scanning CCTV footage to look for suspects.

Similar incident outside Israel embassy in 2021

A similar incident took place in January 2021 when a low-intensity explosion occurred near the Israeli embassy. At the time, too, a letter addressed to the ambassador was discovered. Israel accused Iran of orchestrating that attack. The Delhi Police initially investigated the matter, which was later handed over to the NIA, which is still looking into it.