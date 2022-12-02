World

Don't tell what to do on democracy: India at UN

Don't tell what to do on democracy: India at UN

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Dec 02, 2022, 02:14 pm 3 min read

Ambassador Kamboj's remarks came on Thursday when India assumed the United Nations Security Council's (UNSC) Presidency for December

The Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, said that India doesn't need to be instructed on what should be done when it comes to democracy. Ambassador Kamboj's remarks came on Thursday when India assumed the United Nations Security Council's (UNSC) Presidency for December. Her comment came while answering a question on freedom of the press and democracy in India.

Why does this story matter?

On day one of India's Presidency at the UN Security Council, Ruchira Kamboj addressed reporters at the intergovernmental organization's headquarters in New York, United States of America (USA), regarding the monthly work program.

Notably, she is also the country's first-ever female Permanent Representative to the United Nations and will be occupying the President's seat for the term.

'Don't need to be told what to do': Kamboj

Answering a question on freedom of the press and democracy in India, Kamboj stated: "To that I would like to say that, we don't need to be told what to do." "India is perhaps the most ancient civilization in the world, as all of you know. In India, democracy had roots going back to 2,500 years; we were always a democracy," she added.

India's Presidency of UN Security Council

India took the Presidency of the 15-nation UN Security Council for this month from Thursday onwards. During this time, it is set to host major events on reformed multilateralism and countering terrorism. Furthermore, this Presidency would also bring the curtains down on the country's two-year term as the elected non-permanent member of the global body.

Post: Tweet from Ruchira Kamboj

A productive Day 1 of the #UNSC Presidency! My engagements included:



☀️ Permanent Representatives’ breakfast meeting

🔨 Adoption of the Council's Programme of Work

🗣 Media Briefing on 🇮🇳's month-long Presidency

📢 Briefing the wider UN membership#IndiaInUNSC pic.twitter.com/Sw13vfwAT6 — Ruchira Kamboj (@ruchirakamboj) December 2, 2022

We have all the pillars of democracy: Kamboj

She pointed out India is the largest democracy on earth and has a very vibrant social media. "Coming down to very recent times, we have all the pillars of democracy that are intact - legislature, executive, judiciary and the fourth estate, the press. And a very vibrant social media. So the country is the world's largest democracy," Kamboj said.

'India is changing, transforming, and reforming rapidly'

She then added that India conducts elections every five years, and its citizens have the freedom to say what they please and wish. Kamboj also said that the country is changing, transforming, and reforming rapidly with an impressive trajectory. "And I don't have to say this, you don't have to listen to me. Others are saying this," she said.

All you need to know about UNSC

The UNSC is one of the UN's six main bodies and is accountable for maintaining international security and peace. It also approves any modifications to the UN Charter and suggests adding new members to the General Assembly. It can enforce international sanctions, establish peacekeeping operations, and authorize military action. It is also the only UN body that can release "binding resolutions" on member countries.