COP26: UN seeks explanation from India, China over coal move

Written by Pratyush Kotoky Mail Published on Nov 15, 2021, 12:18 pm

India and China opposed a clause that called for "phase out" of coal-fired power.

COP26 Summit's President Alok Sharma said Sunday that India and China would need to explain to climate-vulnerable countries why they opposed an agreement to "phase out" coal-fired power. Sharma's comments came a day after the pact was watered down, calling to "phase down" coal use instead. However, Sharma maintained that the signed pact keeps climate targets "within reach."

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The COP26 Summit signed a Glasgow Climate Pact on Saturday. The summit was initially supposed to conclude on Friday, however, India intervened last minute to raise objections in the draft agreement. India had called for more leeway for coal-dependent developing nations and a greater onus for developed nations. Activists say the pact does not promise to do enough to mitigate the climate emergency.

Details

Glasgow pact a 'fragile win,' says Sharma

Sharma said he has asked India and China to "justify" their pushback on the language against coal to nations that are more vulnerable to the effects of global warming. He described the Glasgow climate pact as "historic" and a "fragile win" instead of a "failure." The target to limit global warming to 1.5°C remains "within reach," he said.

Boris Johnson

Not much difference: British PM

Addressing a press conference, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the change in language on coal-generated power does not make much difference. "Glasgow has sounded the death knell for coal power," he said. "The direction of travel is pretty much the same," he added. He also said that sovereign nations cannot be forced to do things.

Background

What happened on Saturday?

The climate summit was delayed until Saturday after India, backed by China, objected to a clause in the draft agreement that called for the "phase-out" of coal-fired power. The clause was amended last minute to ask countries to reduce coal use instead of attempting to make it zero. Accepted by over 200 countries, this is the first-ever pact explicitly targeting fossil fuels.