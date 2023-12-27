Chennai: 42 hospitalized after ammonia gas leak in Ennore

By Riya Baibhawi 08:49 pm Dec 27, 202308:49 pm

Dozens of people have been hospitalized

A major ammonia gas leak late on Tuesday at the Coromandel International Limited industrial unit in Ennore, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, led to 42 people being hospitalized. The leak was detected in a sub-sea pipe, prompting Tamil Nadu Minister of Environment and Climate Change Mayyanathan Siva V to order the facility's closure until further notice. On Wednesday, company officials confirmed that they had successfully isolated the ammonia system facility and restored normalcy.

Coromandel assures normalcy in area

The incident took place late on Tuesday after which scores of locals ran onto the streets, complaining of irritation in their eyes and difficulty in breathing. Officials reportedly said that pressure in the pipeline dropped at around 11:45pm, following which a pungent smell was observed. In a statement released later, the company said, "Our standard operating procedure activated immediately, and we have isolated the ammonia system facility and brought the situation to normalcy in the shortest time."

Locals reported breathing issues, uneasiness

Notably, locals from nearby areas, Chinnakuppam, Eranavur, and Nettukuppam, reported breathing difficulties and eye irritation due to the strong odor from the leak. Officials confirmed that five people "in the immediate vicinity" of the industrial unit experienced uneasiness and were taken to a health facility, where they fully recovered. Additional emergency medical services were deployed to provide necessary care. Investigations into the cause of the leak are ongoing, with continuous monitoring to evaluate and address any remaining environmental hazards.

Visuals show gas leaking from pipeline

Fisherman describes impact of leak

"While returning from work at around 11:30pm, we noticed unusual bubbles in the sea. And when we came to the village, we couldn't breathe. I vomited twice. That is when we saw the whole village coming to the streets," Parthasarathy, a fisherman, told Deccan Herald.

Industry unit depressurized leaking pipeline

As a part of efforts to mitigate the impact of the leak, officials from Tamil Nadu's Environment and Forest Department were called at 12:45am on Wednesday. Speaking to ANI, the department said that a company unit immediately visited the pipeline location and observed gas bubbles coming out of the pipeline at about 2' from the shore. "The unit immediately started depressurizing the pipeline by diverting the ammonia vapor to the flare and completed the operation within 20 minutes," it said.

Ammonia gas can lead to blindness, lung damage

Ammonia is corrosive and its exposure can cause burning of the eyes, nose, throat, and respiratory tract. If exposed to severe concentrations of the gas, it could result in blindness, lung damage, or death. Experts say that at a concentration of 300 parts per million (ppm), the gas is immediately harmful to life or health. Notably, Coromandel International Limited is a crop protection corporation and requires ammonia as a base material for fertilizers.

Visuals: Residents panic amid Ammonia gas leak