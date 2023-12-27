Language row: Pro-Kannada activists vandalize English signboards in Bengaluru

1/4

India 2 min read

Language row: Pro-Kannada activists vandalize English signboards in Bengaluru

By Riya Baibhawi 07:20 pm Dec 27, 202307:20 pm

Labels of Masaba, Starbucks were among those vandalized

Pro-Kannada activists of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, on Wednesday, went on a rampage in Bengaluru, tearing down English signboards and demanding that 60% of all signage be in Kannada. The vandalization in Karnataka's capital came a day after the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) ordered businesses to ensure "60% Kannada" in their signboards and nameplates. The civil administrative body also said it will suspend licenses of non-compliant establishments if they fail to comply by February 28.

2/4

Visuals: Pro Kannada activists vandalize shops in Bengaluru

3/4

Police intervened and detained protesters

To control the situation, the Bengaluru Police resorted to lathi-charge and even detained some of the pro-Kannada protesters. The activists were demonstrating to send a message to owners of malls, shops, commercial buildings, and factories to install Kannada signboards, giving more visibility to the regional language. Visuals circulated on social media show that the activists destroyed English signs and sprayed black ink on English words, with some even barging into establishments to remove English signage.

4/4

BBMP orders mandatory use of Kannada on signboards

The BBMP on Tuesday mandated that all hotels, malls, shops, and other businesses must use Kannada on their signboards, warning of strict action against those who fail to comply. Bengaluru has 1,400km of arterial and sub-arterial roads, and the civic body a survey will be conducted to identify which shops have adhered to the Kannada language rules. The move aims to ensure greater visibility for the local language.