Tripura: VHP activists thrash student for objecting to hijab restrictions

India

Tripura: VHP activists thrash student for objecting to hijab restrictions

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 05, 2023 | 05:30 pm 2 min read

VHP activists have thrashed student for objecting to hijab restriction in Tripura school

Members of a right-wing organization on Friday allegedly beat up a Class 10 student in Tripura for objecting to stopping Muslim girls from entering a school wearing hijab. The Class 10 boy, Iliyas Sarkar Suman, was allegedly dragged outside his classroom and thrashed while the school authorities allegedly did nothing to rescue him. The incident sparked outrage among locals, who protested and blocked roads.

VHP-affiliated former students demanded hijab ban in school

The incident reportedly took place at Koroimura Higher Secondary School in Sipahijala district. About a week ago, a group of former students, all affiliated with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), visited the school and allegedly objected to Muslim girl students being allowed to wear the hijab on campus. They asked the headmaster—Priytosh Nandy—to ban the hijab, arguing it did not conform to the uniform.

Suman thrashed after he protested hijab restrictions

According to NDTV, after meeting with the VHP members, the headmaster allegedly verbally directed the female students not to wear the hijab. Following this, several female Muslim students weren't permitted to enter the school as they were wearing a hijab. Subsequently, Suman and a few other students allegedly ransacked the principal's office, protesting the action, reported PTI. The mob later attacked him on Friday.

FIR registered but not communal issue: Police

Terming the incident a "non-communal" matter, police said they had registered an FIR and started the investigation. Meanwhile, a heavy police force has been deployed across the said area as a precautionary measure, and classes have been halted to bring the situation under control. State government authorities are also monitoring the situation, and steps are being taken to restore peace in the region.

Know about Hijab row in Karnataka

The latest incident is reminiscent of the hijab row in Karnataka that erupted on December 28, 2021, when six hijab-clad students were denied entry to a Udupi college. The controversy soon spread across the state, triggering protests. Later, the girls filed an appeal with the Karnataka High Court against the prohibition. The case eventually reached the Supreme Court, which delivered a split decision.

Share this timeline