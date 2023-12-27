'Not recognized degree': UGC warns universities against MPhil admissions

1/3

India 1 min read

'Not recognized degree': UGC warns universities against MPhil admissions

By Riya Baibhawi 06:03 pm Dec 27, 202306:03 pm

MPhil was discontinued under NEP 2020

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday warned universities against offering the Master of Philosophy (MPhil) program, reminding them that it was not a recognized degree. It cautioned students against taking admissions for MPhil courses, which had previously been discontinued. The UGC said, "It has come to the notice of the UGC that a few universities are inviting fresh applications for the MPhil program."

2/3

MPhil was discontinued under New Education Policy

To recall, the MPhil program was discontinued under the 2020 New Education Policy (NEP). However, the UGC has revealed certain universities were still inviting applications for the program for the 2023-24 academic session. It asked them to take the necessary steps to stop MPhil admissions immediately. UGC Secretary Manish Joshi warned students, stating, "Students are advised not to take admission in any MPhil program."

3/3

UGC's warning against MPhil admissions