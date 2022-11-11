Career

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Nov 11, 2022, 10:19 pm 2 min read

On November 10, DU rescheduled the admissions of the third round of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) for undergraduates

The Delhi University (DU) released the revised schedule for the third merit list 2022 on Friday. The list is available on the official DU website and aspirants can check the 3rd merit list 2022 revised schedule at admission.uod.ac.in. On November 10, DU rescheduled the admissions of the third round of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) for undergraduates to Friday.

Details Here's how to check list

Applicants can check the list by visiting the official website -- admission.uod.ac.in On the homepage, candidates will need to click on "Common Seat Allocation System Round Ill." Then enter the log-in credentials and select submit. The DU 3rd merit list 2022 will pop up on the screen, and now candidates can download it and take a printout of it for reference.

Earlier, DU had released a list revealing the number of available vacancies for the third round of undergraduate admissions-- both college and course wise. The university also provided a short window between November 5 and December 7 for mid-entry, which allowed new applicants and other aspirants the ability to upgradation who had already taken admission.

Information What did Delhi University say?

"The allocation cum admission to Common Seat Allocation System Round Ill has been rescheduled. The revised schedule will be announced on Friday, November 11, 2022. The candidates are advised to visit the website i.e. www.admission.uod.ac.in. regularly for all updates and schedules," DU's official release reads.

Yogesh Singh, Delhi University's Vice Chancellor, had previously stated that the university would have approximately 70,000 available seats this time around. During the start of the DU Admissions, it was reported that nearly 6.5 lakh students had picked Delhi University as their favored option during the CUET-UG Exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).