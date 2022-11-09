Career

No 60% quota for JRF-NET holders in PhD: UGC

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Nov 09, 2022, 04:15 pm 2 min read

A suggestion for reserving 60% of seats for the National Eligibility Test/Junior Research Fellowship holders in all higher education institutions has been dropped. As a result, the University Grants Commission (UGC) officially released new admission norms. Under this, four-year undergraduate degree holders with at least a 7.5 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) can join PhD programs and professionals to seek part-time research courses.

Context Why does this story matter?

Under UGC's new norms, it is no longer mandatory to publish research papers in peer-reviewed journals in order to submit a Ph.D. thesis.

Furthermore, professionals can now pursue part-time PhD programs, granted they submit a "no objection certificate (NOC)" from their employers.

Details 7.5 CGPA is enough: UGC

Under the new UGC guidelines, first and second-year post-graduate candidates (upon the completion of a 4-year program) will be considered. Aspirants with a bachelor's degree, research of 4 years, and a minimum 7.5 CGPA will also be eligible for the PhD programs. Furthermore, students that are pursuing or have finished their MPhil will remain eligible for admission to PhD programs.

Quote Eligibility criteria altered under NEP 2020

In an official release, the UGC notified regarding a possible status quo as per the admissions procedure. The eligibility criteria have been altered after discontinuing the MPhil program according to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the introduction of 4-year undergraduate programs. Notably, NEP 2020's goal is to improve the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) to 100% in preschool to secondary level.

Information UGC's guidelines for 'deemed to be universities'

Earlier, the UGC released the modified regulations for all deemed to be universities, in line with the broader higher education policies contained in the NEP 2020. As per this, UGC will be providing approvals for the off-campus center(s) and not the Ministry of Education (MoE).

