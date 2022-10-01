Career

UGC clears 'much-awaited' professor of practice post; PhD not mandatory

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Oct 01, 2022

The UGC has recommended that up to 10% reservation for Professors of Practice in higher education institutions.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) approved Professor of Practice, the industrial experience-based faculty post in higher education institutions for which formal academic qualifications such as a Ph.D. are not required, said the official guidelines announced on Friday. It stated that up to 10% of the sanctioned jobs in a higher education institution can be reserved for Professors of Practice with a four-year maximum tenure.

Context Why does this story matter?

The UGC recommendations for the new professor post come at a time when central institutions are confronting a staff shortage.

According to official data, the central universities have up to 6,549 open professor seats.

Many institutes now send fresh graduates to industries for work and training before their placements.

Thus, incorporating industry professionals in teaching will help both the industry and higher education institutions.

Eligibility Who are eligible for the posts?

The criteria state that applicants must be "distinguished experts" who have made significant contributions to their fields. The professional fields might encompass, among others, social sciences, journalism, and the military forces as well as science and technology. Unlike other professor or associate professor positions, which need a Ph.D., the Professor of Practice candidates must have at least 15 years of experience or service.

Details Initiative as per National Education Policy (NEP) 2020

According to officials, the UGC is taking this action in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which aspires to modernize higher education by putting an emphasis on skill-based education to fulfill industrial and economic demands. Meanwhile, the norms for involvement have been sent in writing by the Commission's secretary, Rajnish Jain, to organizations representing the industry, including FICCI, CII, ASSOCHAM, and NASSCOM.

Official Three categories of 'Professor of Practice'

As per UGC, three categories have been established under Professor of Practice. One will be supported by industries, the second one sponsored by higher education institutions, and the third would be on an honorary basis. In the first group, institutions can work with businesses that can demonstrate financial support for developing and overseeing the roles. The second category requires the institutes to set salaries.

Information New 'Professors' to assist with course and curriculum design

Professors of Practice, according to the guidelines, shall be involved in establishing and structuring courses and curricula, as well as delivering lectures "as per institutional policy." They are also anticipated to prioritize improved industry-academia ties.