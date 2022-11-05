Career

Delhi University: Mid entry for CSAS Phase I, II begins

Written by Pirzada Shakir Nov 05, 2022, 04:32 pm 2 min read

Around 6 lakh students have applied for admission to the university for over 65,000 seats in different courses

Delhi University (DU), one of the top universities in India, has opened its official website for the mid-entry provisions from Saturday 5 for the next two days. The website has been open since 10 am on Saturday. The provision will allow the candidates of Phase I and Phase II of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) to register for mid-entry.

Context Why does this story matter?

Delhi University (DU) in October released the first round of seat allocation for undergraduate courses based on the merit secured in the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET).

The provision allows students mid-entry as well as upgradation of preferences in case they have failed earlier.

Details Mid-Entry for fresh applicants and already admitted

The provision will allow Mid-Entry for fresh applicants as well as options for the candidates already registered at the University of Delhi to upgrade courses. The two-day window for Mid-entry will be closed at 4:59 pm on Monday, November 7. The University's CSAS Phase II for filling preferences for colleges and its programs was started on October 10 for two days.

Information Here is what official notification reads

"A two-day window will now be activated at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, November 05, 2022, till 04:59 P.M. Monday, November 07, 2022, with a provision of Mid-Entry for fresh applicants and the option for upgradation for candidates who are already admitted in the University of Delhi."

As per the notification "through the provision of Mid-Entry, the candidates who either fail to apply in CSAS Phase I or fail to complete Phase II can participate in the third round of CSAS. Candidates have been advised to check the official website of the university for updated information. The official website of the university is www.du.ac.in.