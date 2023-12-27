WFI suspension: IOC announces 3-member ad-hoc committee to run affairs

1/6

India 3 min read

WFI suspension: IOC announces 3-member ad-hoc committee to run affairs

By Riya Baibhawi 06:41 pm Dec 27, 202306:41 pm

The newly-elected WFI governing body was suspended last week

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Wednesday formed an ad-hoc committee to manage the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI)'s affairs. This came days after the Sports Ministry suspended the newly-elected Sanjay Singh-led WFI governing body. The Bhupinder Singh Bajwa-led temporary panel also includes MM Somaya and Manjusha Kanwar. The IOA said the new committee was constituted to ensure fair play, accountability, and transparency.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

From January to June 2023, top wrestlers protested against then-WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh—an MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)—accusing him of sexually harassing female wrestlers. While he was ousted from the federation, his close ally Singh was elected as the WFI president last week. This again triggered protests from the agonized wrestlers, including Sakshee Malikkh, Bajrang Punia, and Vinesh Phogat.

3/6

Who are the members of new panel

Bajwa is an incumbent IOC member and the Wushu Association of India president. Somaya is a former hockey player, and Kanwar is a former international badminton player. To recall, the WFI elections on December 21 saw Singh—a close aide of the sexual harassment-accused ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan—emerge victorious. This, however, led to rekindled protests by top wrestlers like Sakshee Malikkh and Bajrang Punia.

4/6

Here's what the ad-hoc committee will do

The newly formed ad-hoc panel will handle the WFI's operations, including selecting athletes for various competitions, submitting their entries to participate in international tournaments, and organizing sports activities across the country. The committee will also undertake the responsibility of handling the federation's bank accounts and managing its website, among other duties, per CNBC News.

5/6

Why Centre suspended WFI governing body

On Sunday, the Sports and Youth Affairs Ministry—led by Anurag Thakur—suspended the wrestling federation body and office-bearers. This came after Singh made a "hasty" decision to hold under-15 and under-20 national competitions in Uttar Pradesh. The ministry said the WFI had announced the junior competitions before the end of this year, without giving the required 15-day notice or enough time for preparations for participants.

6/6

Mallikh announces retirement, Punia returns Padma Shri

Singh's victory in the WFI elections triggered a new wave of protests by several wrestlers. Malikkh—India's only female Olympic medalist in wrestling—announced her retirement, saying, "We fought from our heart, but if a man like Brij Bhushan, his business partner and a close aide, is elected...I give up wrestling (sic)." Later, Punia also surrendered his Padma Shri medallion as a sign of protest.