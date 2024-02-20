Calcutta High Court has allowed BJP leader to visit Sandeshkhali

HC allows Suvendu Adhikari to visit Sandeshkhali but without supporters

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 03:17 pm Feb 20, 202403:17 pm

What's the story The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday allowed Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari to visit the strife-torn Sandeshkhali, West Bengal. Earlier in the day, police stopped him from entering the region. Adhikari, however, has been cautioned not to take any supporters to Sandeshkhali given the law and order situation. The Sandeshkhali gram panchayat in North 24 Parganas district has made headlines following the BJP's allegations of sexual violence by Trinamool Congress leaders and multiple accounts of women alleging harassment.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

This marks Adhikari's third attempt to visit Sandeshkhali. Although the Calcutta HC permitted Adhikari and BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh to go there on Monday, police and riot control forces set up barricades on Tuesday morning at Dhamakhali to block their entry. The region has become a flash point of a political dispute following the BJP's allegations that TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides have committed various atrocities against the residents.

Background

What is the Sandeshkhali controversy

Sandeshkhali witnessed massive protests earlier this month against Sheikh. Locals have been demanding the arrest of the TMC leader and his aides Shibu Hazra and Uttam Sardar. The situation took an ugly turn in recent days after allegations of rape of "Hindu women" emerged, prompting a strong reaction from the BJP, as well. To recall, Sheikh has been on the run for a month since an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team was attacked during a raid on his home near Sandeshkhali.

Court's order

Will ask TMC leader to surrender before court: HC

The Calcutta HC criticized the stance of Mamata Banerjee's government on the Sandeshkhali situation, stating it cannot support Sheikh. Hearing Adhikari's plea, Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam said the court has noted the allegations made by the area's women. "This person (Sheikh) cannot be on the run. The state cannot support it... We will ask him to surrender," the Chief Justice said. "If one person can hold the entire population to ransom, the ruling dispensation should not support him," he added.

Visits Sandeshkhali

NCW chief to hold meeting with state officials

National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma is scheduled to hold a meeting with the state Chief Secretary Bhagwati Prasad Gopalika and Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar on Tuesday. On Monday, Sharma met some women of the region, who shared their ordeal with her. "One even reported being raped inside a TMC office," Sharma said. This came on the same day the Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea seeking the transfer of investigation in the case outside Bengal.

Bengal Governor speaks

West Bengal governor provides safe house for Sandeshkhali women

On Monday, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose met Sharma after her return from Sandeshkhali. He said that a safe house has been established for women within the Raj Bhavan. Three rooms have been prepared for the women of Sandeshkhali, he added. Meanwhile, Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM) leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Brinda Karat, along with other state and district leaders, also visited the gram panchayat on Tuesday.

Twitter Post

Watch: CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat's statement here

Halt on probe

SC stays Parliament panel's action against Bengal officers

To recall, the SC on Monday halted the Lok Sabha Privileges Committee's proceedings against top Bengal government officials, including Gopalika and Kumar. The probe was initiated after the BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar alleged he faced "mistreatment" during his visit to the violence-stricken area of Sandeshkhali in West Bengal. The court has sought a response from the Lok Sabha Secretariat within four weeks, after which it will revisit the issue

Arrests

TMC leaders among 18 arrested in Sandeshkhali case

Following the allegations by the women and the subsequent unrest, the police arrested at least 18 accused people, including TMC leaders Sardar and Hazra. They are accused of sexually harassing women and are wanted in land grab cases, too. On Sunday, the security was beefed up in the area as TMC leaders were being produced in a local court.