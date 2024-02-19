The Supreme Court has sought a response from the Lok Sabha secretariat within four weeks

Sandeshkhali violence: SC stays Parliament panel action against Bengal officers

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 04:48 pm Feb 19, 202404:48 pm

What's the story The Supreme Court on Monday paused the Lok Sabha privileges committee's proceedings against top Bengal government officials, including Chief Secretary Bhagwati Prasad Gopalika and Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar. The probe was initiated after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sukanta Majumdar alleged he faced "mistreatment" during his visit to the violence-stricken area of Sandeshkhali in West Bengal. The court has requested a response from the Lok Sabha secretariat within four weeks, after which it will revisit the issue.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Sandeshkhali grabbed headlines in February for protests against senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan. Popularly known as the "betaj badshah (brazen king)," Sheikh has been accused of committing atrocities. Locals have been demanding the arrest of Sheikh and his aides Hazra and Sardar. They also held protests and vandalized the leaders' properties. The situation took an ugly turn in recent days after allegations of rape of "young Hindu married women" emerged, prompting the Bharatiya Janata Party's reaction as well.

Arguments

Officers challenge summons, present counter evidence

Senior lawyers Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the officers, informed Chief Justice of India DY Chadrachud that Section 144 was enforced at Sandeshkhali. They denied Majumdar's allegations of police brutality and shared videos of BJP workers attacking police officers. The legal team of the officials argued that parliamentary privileges do not extend to political activities and accused the Lok Sabha Secretariat of overreaching its authority by sending notices to officials not present at the scene.

Background

Clashes at Sandeshkhali

According to reports, Majumdar was injured in a confrontation between party members and police officers, last week, after being prevented from entering Sandeshkhali. The village in North 24 Parganas district had been tense after women held protests against alleged abuses by TMC leader Sheikh and his associates. During a dispute with the police, Majumdar lost his balance and fell onto a car's hood while speaking to reporters in the area, reports said.

Arrests

TMC leaders among 18 accused arrested in Sandeshkhali case

Following the allegations by the women and the subsequent unrest, police arrested at least 18 accused people, including TMC leaders Sardar and Hazra. They are accused of sexually harassing women and are wanted in land grab cases. Meanwhile, security was beefed up in the area on Sunday as TMC leaders were being produced in a local court. DGP Kumar said police would assess the security area-wise before lifting prohibitory orders under Section 144.