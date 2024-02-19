The SC ordered that Presiding Officer Anil Masih should be prosecuted

Chandigarh poll officer must be prosecuted: SC in vote-count row

By Tanya Shrivastava Edited by Manzoor-ul-Hassan 04:07 pm Feb 19, 202404:07 pm

What's the story The Supreme Court has ordered the production of the ballot papers and video of the counting of votes in Chandigarh mayoral polls by 2:00pm on Tuesday. The court also rapped Presiding Officer Anil Masih, saying that he must be prosecuted for "defacing ballot papers." The SC was hearing a petition alleging foul play in the mayoral elections held last month.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

Following the announcement of the Chandigarh mayoral poll results, the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of cheating and "forgery in electoral process." They alleged that Masih was captured "tampering" with ballot papers in a video submitted to the SC. The AAP also sought fresh polls in the apex court. The BJP has dismissed these allegations.

SC's statement

Appoint new returning officer: SC

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud asked the deputy commissioner to appoint a new returning officer who was not associated with any political party. "We are pained by the horse-trading which has happened in Chandigarh assembly," the bench said. "This business of horse-trading should be stopped...we want to see the ballot papers tomorrow itself," it added.

Decision pending

'Decision on new elections after ballot papers' examination'

On Monday, the court said it would decide on new elections after examining the ballot papers. In the initial hearings, CJI Chandrachud, after watching the video of the election, said, "Is this the way he conducts the elections? This is murder of democrary." Later, the three-judge bench put a freeze on the Budget Session of the Chandigarh civic body until further orders.

Masih questioned

Can't be allowed in electoral democracy: SC

The SC had also summoned Masih to physically appear before the bench. On Monday, the bench asked him why he marked the ballot papers. To this, he replied that he did so, so that the ballot papers do not get mixed. "That means you marked it. He has to be prosecuted. In an electoral democracy, this cannot be allowed," the bench remarked.

Twitter Post

Watch: Purported video of vote tampering

On Sunday

Chandigarh mayor resigns; 3 AAP councilors quit

On Sunday, the BJP's Manoj Sonkar resigned from the Chandigarh mayor post. The move was followed by the resignations of three AAP councilors in Chandigarh, who quit the party and joined the BJP. The shift of three AAP councilors to the BJP will give the party an edge over the AAP-Congress coalition in the fresh polls, likely to be held after Sonkar's resignation.