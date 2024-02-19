PM Modi inaugurated the foundation stone of the Shri Kalki Dham Temple in Sambhal district

Modi to launch Rs.10 lakh crore-worth projects in UP today

By Snehadri Sarkar 02:07 pm Feb 19, 202402:07 pm

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will launch 14,000 projects worth over Rs. 10 lakh crore at the fourth ground-breaking ceremony of the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023. Earlier in the day he laid the foundation stone of the Shri Kalki Dham Temple in Sambhal district. He performed puja during the foundation stone ceremony, alongside UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust Chairman Acharya Pramod Krishnam, who was expelled by the Congress for six years.

Why does this story matter?

The announcements of the new projects come just months before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The state of Uttar Pradesh is important as it sends 80 MPs to the 543-member Lok Sabha. To recall, in 2019 elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 62 seats, while in 2014 elections, the party won 71 seats. Notably, the Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government is vying for a third term this year.

PM Modi addresses gathering at Sambhal

PM Modi addressed the gathering at Kalki Dham's inaugural ceremony. "I would like to say that there are many good deeds that many have left for me to achieve. With the blessing of all saints and citizens, all of them that have been left will be achieved in the future as well," he said. He further said that "since today is also the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the event has become more sacred and more inspiring."

14,000 projects to be launched by Modi

The projects to be launched, by the PM later in the day, include about 300 proposals of the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and the export promotion department worth about Rs. 45,000 Crore. Additionally, 750 housing department projects with an investment of about Rs. 57,000 crore are also going for implementation at the groundbreaking ceremony. The event will also see the implementation of close to 40 excise department projects, involving an investment of approximately Rs. 7,500 crore, reports said.

Focus on temple towns of Ayodhya, Mathura

The PM will also initiate projects worth Rs. 10,155.79 crore for Ayodhya and Rs. 13,486.63 crores for Mathura. In his own Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi, he will launch projects valued at Rs. 15,313.81 crore. An electric vehicle manufacturing unit by Chennai-based Ashok Leyland will, meanwhile, be established on the land of Scooters India Limited (SIL) in the state capital Lucknow.