Mahua Moitra slams Giriraj Singh's 'thumka' remark on Mamata Banerjee

By Snehadri Sarkar 02:19 pm Dec 07, 202302:19 pm

TMC slams BJP MP's thumka comment on Mamata Banerjeed

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Giriraj Singh stirred a fresh controversy on Wednesday after he criticized West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for her participation in the Kolkata International Film Festival. In a video going viral on social media, Singh can be seen saying that Banerjee doing "thumka" at the film festival isn't appropriate. His comments didn't go down well among several leaders of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), who called him out for his alleged misogyny.

Why does this story matter?

The controversy started after the BJP MP told ABP News this week that in a state where poor people are getting robbed and there is corruption, its chief minister dancing and celebrating is not right. Before this, the BJP MP took to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday and shared a clip of Banerjee dancing with several Bollywood stars at the international film festival in Kolkata.

Moitra defends Banerjee; criticizes BJP, Singh

Reacting to Singh's comments, TMC MP Mahua Moitra released a video on Wednesday slamming the BJP leader. While calling his comments against the only woman CM of India shocking, Moitra asked, "You will tell Mamata Banerjee what is appropriate and what is not?" Furthermore, she also alleged that it's inappropriate to "deprive lakhs and crores of people of Bengal" of their Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) dues.

Check out Moitra's response to Singh here

Singh receives backlash from TMC over 'thumka' remark

Meanwhile, the official handle of the TMC shared the video in which Singh made the "thumka" remark and called him out for backpedaling on his earlier statement. "This video evidence shows him to not just be uttering the words 'thunk' twice but also making gestures that leave no room for misinterpretation," the party said in a tweet.

Singh clarifies his remark on Bengal CM

The post from the TMC's official handle came after the BJP MP claimed on Wednesday that the party was attempting to raise the matter to create confusion among people. "You can see my tweet, I have said that Mamata Didi, the state that is suffering from corruption and where the rights of the poor are being snatched, you're making 'Jashn' there," Singh told ANI.

Here's Singh's 'thumka' comment on Banerjee