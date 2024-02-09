The BJP leader's speech has triggered a slugfest

Karnataka BJP leader seeks law to kill 'traitor' Congress leaders

By Snehadri Sarkar 03:39 pm Feb 09, 202403:39 pm

What's the story Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader KS Eshwarappa has once again stirred a row, calling for a law that enables the killing of Congress MP DK Suresh and MLA Vinay Kulkarni Calling the two leaders "traitors," Mr Eshwarappa claimed that they want to divide India into pieces. The 75-year-old's speech, made during a BJP event, has triggered a political slugfest, with many questioning the appropriateness of such remarks.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The remarks come in the backdrop of protests by several south Indian states over the Centre's alleged unfair allocation of funds. On Thursday, Eshwarappa had called one such protest by Karnataka government in Delhi's Jantar Mantar, Congress's campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP leader had also alleged that the Congress launching its poll campaign by spending tax payer's money.

Eshwarappa's attack

BJP leader's remarks on 'traitors'

Hitting out at the two Congress leaders, the 75-year-old said, "Parliamentarian DK Suresh and Vinay Kulkarni have given a statement on the partition of the country. Both are traitors." "Those who make such statements should be shot dead. A law should be brought to kill," the BJP leader said during the swearing-in ceremony of the new Karnataka BJP president and office-bearers in Davangere.

Backlash

Eshwarappa's comments trigger backlash

The veteran leader's statements have stirred a wave of criticism from various quarters. Reacting to Eshwarappa's comments, activist Kavitha Reddy on X (formerly Twitter) claimed that "law is indeed based on power." "The Bengaluru Police would have arrested me if I had said that KS Eshwarappa should be beaten to death in public, but no action will be taken against Eshwarappa for calling the killing of DK Suresh," added Reddy.

Delhi protest

Why is Karnataka government protesting

In recent years, Karnataka and other southern states have voiced criticism against the tax devolution policies of the BJP-led Centre. Karnataka is demanding Rs. 1.87 lakh crore from the central government in losses allegedly incurred by the state under the 15th Finance Commission. During Wednesday's protest, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar stated, "We are asking for our rights, we are asking for our share."