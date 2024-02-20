Supreme Court said rejected votes in Chandigarh mayoral election should also be counted

Supreme Court orders recounting in Chandigarh mayoral election

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan

What's the story The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered a recounting of votes in Chandigarh's mayoral election held on January 30. It ruled that eight ballots that were invalidated by Presiding Officer Anil Masih, accused of tampering with votes, should also be counted. The apex court also came down heavily on Masih, asking him to prove where the eight ballots, which he had declared "invalid," were defaced.

Context

Why does this story matter?

After the Chandigarh mayoral poll results were announced, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of cheating and "forgery in the electoral process." They alleged Masih was even captured "tampering" with ballot papers in a video submitted to the SC. The AAP also sought fresh polls in the apex court. The BJP has, however, dismissed these allegations.

SC order

Count 8 rejected votes as well: SC

In its verdict on Tuesday, the SC said, "We will direct that the votes at the poll shall be recounted and these eight shall be treated as valid and results be declared based on that." The court also took note of the fact that all invalidated eight ballots votes were cast in favor of the AAP-Congress combine's mayoral candidate Kuldeep Kumar.

CJI's statement

CCTV video shows alleged tampering: CJI

During the hearing, Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said, "What he (presiding officer) does is, he puts a single line...as seen in the video." Earlier, a video went viral showing Masih ticking the ballot papers while glancing at the CCTV camera, raising concerns about the fairness of the election. On Monday, the SC noted that Masih should be prosecuted if found guilty of ballot tampering.

SC's earlier order

Court orders examination of ballot papers

On Monday, the SC said it would examine the ballots and a video recording of the counting process. The bench, headed by Chandrachud and comprising justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, suggested considering the declaration of results based on the existing votes rather than ordering new elections. Subsequently, it summoned the registrar general of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to present the records.

AAP councilors quit

SC's concern over 'horse-trading' allegations

On Sunday, the BJP's Manoj Sonkar resigned from the Chandigarh mayor's post. The move was followed by the resignations of three AAP councilors in Chandigarh, who quit the party and joined the BJP. On Monday, the SC said, "We are pained by the horse-trading which has happened in Chandigarh assembly." "Horse-trading should be stopped...we want to see the ballot papers tomorrow (Tuesday)," it added.

'Moment of admission'

CJI's cross-examination of presiding officer

In a first, the CJI cross-examined the presiding officer on Monday, expressing dissatisfaction with his conduct. The court warned Masih of potential prosecution for his actions. "Mr. Masih what were you doing looking at the camera and putting cross marks on the ballot papers?" the CJI said. In an alleged "moment of admission," Masih explained the marks were "intended to segregate defaced ballots."