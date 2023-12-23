Delhi liqourgate: ED issues third summons to Delhi CM Kejriwal

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 11:35 am Dec 23, 202311:35 am

ED has summoned Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for third time in Delhi liquor policy case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the third time on January 3 for questioning in the Delhi liquor policy case. The agency previously summoned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s supremo on November 2 and December 21, but he skipped them. Kejriwal's participation in a Vipassana course was cited as the reason for his absence earlier this week. Two senior AAP leaders—ex-Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and MP Sanjay Singh—have already been arrested in the case.

Why does this story matter?

The ED earlier alleged that Kejriwal conspired with individuals engaged in the alleged liquor policy scam, which is also being investigated independently by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The CBI interrogated him for approximately nine hours in April. On the other side, the AAP also launched a campaign on December 1 to gauge public opinion on whether Kejriwal should govern from jail or resign if arrested.

Kejriwal's Vipassana course, response to summons

Moreover, the AAP could not confirm whether Kejriwal received the ED's third summons issued on Friday. However, it claimed he embarked on a 10-day Vipassana meditation retreat in Punjab on December 20. Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said the ED summons can't be served as Kejriwal is "without communication" during the course. Kejriwal earlier argued in a letter to the ED that the summonses were driven by his "political rivals" and "not in consonance with law."

What Bharadwaj posted on X about summons

Case background, AAP leaders' arrests

The case stemmed from an FIR filed by the CBI, alleging irregularities in the creation and execution of Delhi's Excise Policy 2021-22, which was later withdrawn following corruption accusations. Sisodia and Singh are currently in judicial custody in connection with the case. Sisodia, who previously served as the Delhi deputy CM, was arrested by the CBI on February 26, while Singh, a Rajya Sabha member, was apprehended by the ED on October 5.

Kejriwal can only skip summons thrice

The existing laws allow a person to skip summonses three times before the investigation agency can obtain a non-bailable warrant against them. Kejriwal has skipped two already and the ED has issued a third summons now. He and his party members have claimed that the central government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is plotting to get him jailed. Singh also stated that there was a "big conspiracy to trap" the Delhi chief minister.

Know about Delhi liquor policy scam

The AAP-led Delhi government introduced the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 in November 2021. Under it, the government withdrew from the alcohol business and permitted private operators to run liquor stores. However, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena ordered an investigation alleging irregularities in its formulation and implementation. The CBI subsequently filed an FIR, based on which the ED launched its probe, too. The policy was scrapped in July 2022.