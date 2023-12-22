Delhi air pollution worsens: CAQM bans construction, suggests online classes

1/5

India 3 min read

Delhi air pollution worsens: CAQM bans construction, suggests online classes

By Riya Baibhawi 10:34 pm Dec 22, 202310:34 pm

Air Quality has dipped severely in Delhi-NCR

The Centre's Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage III anti-pollution measures in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) amid a decline in air quality to "severe" levels. The decision was made to prevent further air quality deterioration. On Friday, Delhi's overall air quality index (AQI) reached 409 at 4:00pm. The sudden drop in the air quality has been attributed to unfavorable weather conditions, such as fog, haze, and low wind speeds.

2/5

Why does this story matter?

Delhi and neighboring regions have been battling air pollution for weeks. Moreover, thick smog has enveloped the national capital, resulting in poor air quality. Notably, the Centre announced the lifting of GRAP Stage III restrictions in the national capital amid an improvement in pollution levels in late November. However, the curbs are back now. According to doctors, breathing in Delhi's polluted air is equivalent to the harmful effects of smoking approximately 10 cigarettes a day.

3/5

Construction ban and restrictions on vehicles

Notably, Stage III of the GRAP prohibits non-essential construction in Delhi-NCR. Additionally, the central commission has banned BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar. The CAQM also instructed concerned authorities to consider suspending in-person classes for students up to Class 5. As residents battle poor air quality, the panel has urged the Pollution Control Boards (PCBs) of NCR and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to enforce GRAP Stage III actions strictly.

4/5

8-point action plan by central commission

Besides the aforementioned curbs, the CAQM's eight-point plan includes increasing mechanized and vacuum-based road sweeping frequency. It further includes daily water sprinkling with dust suppressants before peak traffic hours. Other actions encompass enhancing public transport services, banning construction and demolition activities barring essential projects, shutting stone crusher operations, and ceasing all mining and related activities in Delhi-NCR. It also restricts BS III petrol and BS IV diesel LMVs, and decides on discontinuing in-person classes for children and conducting online classes.

5/5

Citizens asked to minimize outdoor trips

Moreover, the CAQM urged citizens to follow certain measures to mitigate air pollution. It asked people to walk or use cycles for small distances, share rides, use public transport, and refrain from using coal and wood for heating purposes. It also suggested they work from home, if allowed by their organizations, combine errands, and reduce outside trips. It said, "Citizens may be urged to adhere to the citizen charter and assist in effective implementation of the GRAP measures."