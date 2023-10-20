Work on Bharat Semiconductor Research Centre to start in 2024

1/2

Business 1 min read

Work on Bharat Semiconductor Research Centre to start in 2024

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:53 pm Oct 20, 202301:53 pm

BSRC will help India become self-reliant in semiconductor technology

The Indian government is gearing up to kick off the Bharat Semiconductor Research Centre (BSRC) project in 2024. Teaming up with industry and academia, the Ministry of Electronics and IT is working to make PM Narendra Modi's vision of Indian leadership in semiconductor research a reality. A group of international and national semiconductor experts has been brought together to design the BSRC, with the goal of positioning India as a major player in this vital tech sector.

2/2

Potential impact on India's tech industry

The launch of the Bharat Semiconductor Research Centre promises big things for India's tech industry. Semiconductors are essential components in modern electronics, so advancements in this area can boost India's progress in sectors like telecommunications, computing, and consumer electronics. The BSRC will not only help India become self-reliant in semiconductor technology but also draw investments and generate job opportunities in the industry. In the long run, this can solidify India's status as a global tech powerhouse and fuel economic growth.