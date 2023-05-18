Business

International credit card spending attracts 20% TCS: What it means

Written by Athik Saleh May 18, 2023, 11:17 am 3 min read

Overseas credit card spending will attract 20% TCS from July 1

If you use your credit card frequently for overseas spending, you may soon want to set aside some extra cash. Do you know why? The Indian government has decided to charge a 20% tax collected at source (TCS) on international credit card transactions starting July 1. Let's take a look at what this means for those who use credit cards internationally.

Government brought international credit card spending under LRS

The government introduced TCS on international credit card spending by amending rules under the Foreign Exchange Management Act. The amendment brought credit card spending outside India under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS). Not only do international credit card remittances attract TCS, but also fall under the LRS limit of $250,000. Any transaction above this limit requires the Reserve Bank of India's approval.

TCS will apply to international spending during vacations

Now, let's see what it means for overseas spending using credit cards. For instance, you travel abroad for vacation and use your credit card to make several payments. Your total credit card spend during the trip came to Rs. 2.5 lakh. You have to add 20% TCS to this, which makes the total bill Rs. 3 lakh. But how do you pay the TCS?

Bank will deposit TCS against the users' PAN

TCS is a direct tax levy, which means it has to be paid upfront. In the case of international credit card spending, your credit card-issuing bank will deposit the 20% TCS against your PAN. We expect the TCS to reflect in your credit card statement. Taxpayers can claim/adjust this only at the time of filing tax returns.

Overseas tour packages from agents will attract TCS

The 20% TCS will also apply to purchasing products from other countries or subscribing to overseas services. Overseas tour packages bought from travel agents will also come under the ambit of the new amendment. In this case, it doesn't matter what mode of payment you use. It might be better to book international trips individually.

Educational and medical expenses are exempted

Now, what about education and medical treatment? The new TCS rate will not apply to educational and medical expenses. However, other remittances that do not fall under educational expenses will still attract the 20% TCS. Any remittance above Rs. 7 lakh made for foreign education through a loan attracts a TCS of 0.5%. If it's not a loan, the applicable TCS is 5%.

The move is aimed at boosting domestic tourism

The government has decided to introduce TCS on overseas credit card spending to boost domestic travel and track international transactions by Indians. There has been an increase in overseas spending by Indian travelers. The government wants to put clamps on this. The domestic tourism industry has been calling for an increased tax burden on overseas travel for a while.