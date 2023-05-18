Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, BNB

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 18, 2023, 10:54 am 3 min read

The market capitalization of Bitcoin stands at $529.21 billion

Bitcoin has risen 0.84% over the last 24 hours to trade at $27,309.10. It is down 0.73% from last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 0.08% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,823.42. It is down 0.43% compared to last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $529.21 billion and $219.33 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $314.01, which is 0.49% up from yesterday and a 0.50% rise from last week. The current price of XRP is $0.44, down 2.12% in the last 24 hours. It is 4.43% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 1.05%) and $0.077 (up 1.66%), respectively.

Solana has gone up by 1.29% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $20.96 (up 0%), $5.4201 (down 1.45%), $0.0000088 (up 0.45%), and $0.88 (up 2.97%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 1.29% while Polka Dot has moved up by 1.88%. Shiba Inu is down 17.79% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 2.28%.

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hourly movement are Render Token, Synthetix, Mask Network, Axie Infinity, and Lido DAO. They are trading at $2.30 (up 16.28%), $2.41 (up 9.26%), $4.41 (up 6.89%), $7.38 (up 4.94%), and $2.33 (up 4.70%), respectively.

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to various physical assets such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens that are identified as stablecoins, Tether and USD Coin are currently trading at $1 (down 0.01%) and $0.99 (flat), respectively.

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Pepe, Conflux, Decentraland, XRP, and Huobi Token. They are trading at $0.0.. (down 7.02%), $0.22 (down 4.65%), $0.55 (down 2.90%), $0.44 (down 2.08%), and $2.91 (down 1.99%), respectively.

These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

On the basis of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. The 24-hout volumes of Binance and Coinbase Exchange are $7.53 billion (up 37.63%) and $0.93 billion (up 10.15%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.51 billion which is up 15.66% from yesterday.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $15.11 (up 0.68%), $0.99 (up 0%), $27,319.74 (up 0.84%), $6.74 (up 0.39%), and $5.39 (up 3.77%), respectively.

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, ApeCoin, The Sandbox, Decentraland, and Theta Network are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $5.38 (up 1.95%), $3.42 (down 0.65%), $0.55 (down 0.72%), $0.55 (down 2.95%), and $0.99 (up 0.92%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.14 trillion, a 1.02% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $34.36 billion, which marks a 20.56% increase. The global crypto market cap was $1.25 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.11 trillion.