No relief for Moitra in Lok Sabha expulsion case

1/4

India 2 min read

No relief for Moitra in Lok Sabha expulsion case

By Snehadri Sarkar 03:11 pm Jan 03, 202403:11 pm

Supreme Court rejects Mahua Moitra's urgent hearing plea on Lok Sabha expulsion

In a major setback for Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra, the Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday refused to look into the expulsion of Moitra from the Lok Sabha in the cash-for-query case. While the country's apex court did not dismiss Moitra's challenge against her expulsion from Parliament, the SC stated it would first determine whether it has jurisdiction to hear the issue.

2/4

Why does this story matter?

The cash-for-query controversy started after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey claimed Moitra took bribes from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to ask questions targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Adani Group in Parliament. Moitra was expelled on December 8 after the Ethics Committee adopted a report that found her guilty of taking gifts and illicit gratuities from a businessman to advance his interests.

3/4

SC gives Lok Sabha secretariat 3 weeks to respond

Representing the Lok Sabha secretariat, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that the SC should not interfere in decisions made in Parliament. "If we have the power of judicial review, we will investigate," the SC stated while issuing a notice to the Lok Sabha Secretariat. The House Secretariat has been given three weeks to respond, after which Moitra will also get the time to reply.

4/4

Details on Moitra's urgent hearing plea

In her petition, the TMC leader challenged her disqualification and highlighted that she wasn't allowed to defend herself during the Lok Sabha discussion on the panel's findings. Earlier, Moitra's counsel, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, sought an urgent hearing date for her plea, to which Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud assured the court would consider the request.