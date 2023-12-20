Tamil Nadu rains: 10 dead, IAF pressed for relief, rescue

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 01:45 pm Dec 20, 202301:45 pm

10 people dead after record rain in Tamil Nadu's southern districts

At least 10 people have reportedly been killed in Tamil Nadu after torrential rains wreaked havoc in the state's southern areas. The subsequent flooding also rendered hundreds of families homeless and stranded rail passengers. Rescue and relief operations have begun on a war footing with the assistance of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Indian Army. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Tirunelveli, indicating that no precipitation is expected in other districts on Wednesday.

Tirunelveli, Tuticorin worst affected districts

Officials claimed that all the casualties in different rain-related incidents were witnessed in Tirunelveli and Tuticorin districts. "While some lost their lives due to wall collapse, some died due to electrocution," Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena said, per India Today. He claimed that the southern districts, particularly Tirunelveli and Tuticorin, witnessed record rainfall and flooding. Meena alleged that the IMD failed to forecast the extremely heavy rain that affected these districts within two days.

Stranded passengers rescued, IAF airdrops relief material

The IAF has deployed Mi-17 V5 helicopters and Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) in Tamil Nadu to aid in rescue and relief efforts, officials said, per Hindustan Times. The helicopters have flown for more than 20 hours for the mission, airdropping over 10 tons of relief goods and extracting trapped people, the IAF's Southern Air Command's Media Coordination Center said in a statement. The IAF personnel were able to evacuate people, including women and children, from roofs and inaccessible regions.

Schools, colleges shut; general holiday declared in some districts

Meanwhile, the administration has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in the Thirunelveli and Tenkasi districts. Similarly, a general holiday was announced for the Thuthukudi district following heavy rains. Train services were also affected on Wednesday due to heavy rain in these districts. Nagercoil-Kanniyakumari Exp Spl and Nagercoil-Tirunelveli Exp Spl were fully canceled. People have been asked to refer to the Southern Railway announcement, which has released a list of canceled/partially canceled trains.

1,000 passengers were stranded at Srivakuntam Railway Station

Around 1,000 passengers were stranded at the Srivakuntam Railway Station for two days due to the nonstop rain affecting train services, per reports. On Wednesday morning, Southern Railways announced a special train to rescue the stranded passengers, complete with medical and catering teams on board. Separately, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has canceled the "Celebration of Advent Christmas" scheduled for December 21 in light of the crisis following the inclement weather and floods.

CM Stalin asks Rs. 2,000cr from National Disaster Relief Fund

Moreover, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allocate Rs. 2,000 crore from the National Disaster Relief Fund to support the livelihood and rehabilitation of people affected by the recent floods. In a memorandum, he urged the PM to declare the damage caused by Cyclone Michaung and the rains in Tamil Nadu a national calamity. He said that the interim relief would help provide livelihood assistance to affected individuals and carry out temporary rehabilitation.