Lok Sabha passes J&K Reservation, J&K Reorganisation (Amendment) bills

By Riya Baibhawi 06:53 pm Dec 06, 202306:53 pm

Both the bills were tabled by Union Home Minister Amit Shah

The Lok Sabha passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 on Wednesday. Both the bills—tabled by Union Home Minister Amit Shah—propose to give rights and reservations to backward communities and Kashmiri Pandits. The move came on the third day of Parliament's winter session after six hours of debate.

Why does this story matter?

Both the proposed bills give reservations to the "underprivileged" and Kashmiri Pandit migrants. Speaking about the same, Shah pointed out that the aforementioned bills will provide representation to those who left the Kashmir Valley because of terrorism. Notably, the J&K National Conference (JKNC) has opposed the legislation, claiming the matter of J&K's recognition has already been challenged in the Supreme Court.

2 key bills on J&K passed

J&K Reservation (Amendment) Bill 2023

The J&K Reservation (Amendment) Bill seeks reservations in jobs and professional institutions for socially and economically backward communities, including those in areas adjoining the actual line of control. It was introduced in Lok Sabha on July 26 and amends the J&K Reservation Act of 2004. A key feature of the bill replaces the terms "weak and underprivileged" classes (social castes) with Other Backward Classes.

J&K Reorganisation Bill 2023

The J&K Reorganisation Bill 2023 seeks to increase the number of seats in J&K Legislative Assembly from 83 to 90, amending the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. It also proposes to allow the Lieutenant Governor to nominate up to two members of the migrant community—those who left Kashmir after November 1, 1989—to the assembly. One of the appointed members must be a woman.

PoK belongs to India, reiterates Amit Shah

During the discussion on Wednesday, Shah reiterated that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) belongs to India. "Had Jawaharlal Nehru taken the right steps, PoK would have been part of India...it was a historic blunder," Shah said. He pointed out that Nehru made two blunders—first to announce a ceasefire when we were winning and creating PoK, and second to take the issue to the United Nations (UN).