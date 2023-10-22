TMC calls for investigation into 'cash-for-query' allegations against Mahua Moitra

By Riya Baibhawi 07:13 pm Oct 22, 202307:13 pm

O'Brien said that the party will take a final decision after the committee's conclusion

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien on Friday called for a probe into the cash-for-query allegations against fellow party member Mahua Moitra by the "right forum of Parliament." O'Brien stated that Moitra had already been advised by the party to clarify her stance on the accusations. While stating that TMC has "observed reports in the media," he said that the party will take a "final decision" after the conclusion of the parliamentary committee.

Why does this story matter?

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey has accused Moitra of taking bribes from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to ask questions on his behalf in Parliament directed at the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Hiranandani is the CEO of the real estate and infrastructure company Hiranandani Group. While the TMC MP has rejected the accusations, if proven true, she may face serious ramifications, along with suspension from the House.

Parliament's Ethics Committee to probe case

On Friday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla referred the case to the Ethics Committee of the Lower House, following a written complaint from Dubey. Dubey referred to a letter from attorney Jai Anant Dehadrai, alleging it contained "irrefutable" proof of bribes given to Moitra. He also claimed that out of the 61 questions Moitra posed in the Lok Sabha, 50 were centered on the Adani Group, which she has frequently accused of malpractices.

Delhi HC hears Moitra's petition, next hearing on October 31

On October 17, Moitra submitted a petition to the Delhi High Court, refuting the allegations and stating they were intended to tarnish her reputation. The court considered her plea on October 20. She sought directives to restrain Dubey, Dehadrai, and various social media platforms and media outlets from posting, disseminating, or publishing any false and defamatory content against her. The next hearing is set for October 31.

Moitra's counsel withdraws from case

Reportedly, Moitra's case was postponed after her lawyer, Gopal Sankaranarayanan, withdrew, citing a conflict of interest. "I am no longer concerned with the case I have withdrawn from the case," he said. Notably, she had asked the court for directions to take down defamatory claims against her. But Hiranandani had supported the claims, accepting that he did pay her for shooting questions in Parliament.

BJP mocks TMC for being silent over issue

Meanwhile, the BJP took a dig at TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee after the party distanced itself from the alleged cash-for-query row. The BJP's IT cell head, Amit Malviya, claimed that the TMC had deserted Moitra after the controversy. It is pertinent to note that O'Brien was the first TMC member to comment on the issue.