Sonia Gandhi was elected opposed to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan

Sonia Gandhi elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:41 pm Feb 20, 202404:41 pm

What's the story Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. With this, she became the second Gandhi family member, after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, to secure a seat in the Upper House. Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Chunnilal Garasiya and Madan Rathore were also elected unopposed to the Upper House from the state.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

There are 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan, of which the Congress now has six and the BJP four. Notably, Gandhi chose to contest from Rajasthan, instead of a southern state like Telangana or Karnataka where the party also holds a strong position. This signals the Congress's focus on the Hindi heartland in the 2024 elections.

Statement

Gandhi won't contest 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Last week, in a letter, Gandhi announced that she will not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, citing age and health concerns. The letter was addressed to the residents of her constituency, Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh. "I will not get the opportunity to serve you directly... but my heart and soul will always be with you," the letter said.

Twitter Post

You can read Gandhi's full letter here

History

Gandhi to begin first stint in Upper House

Gandhi entered active politics in 1999 when she was elected as an MP from Amethi, UP. Her subsequent rise saw her become the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and later, in the 2004 general elections, she won the Lok Sabha elections from Raebareli. This will be Gandhi's first stint in the Upper House.

Other seats

Nadda elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Gujarat

Meanwhile, BJP National President JP Nadda was also elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat. To recall, a total of 56 members of Rajya Sabha from 15 states are retiring in April and the election to the seats will be held on February 27. Tuesday was the last day for withdrawing nominations.