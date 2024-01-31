West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said that she won't offer a single seat to the Congress

Mamata Banerjee slams Congress, sets new condition for seat-sharing

What's the story West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday, said that the Congress must cut ties with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPM if it wants to enter into any alliance with her party. The statement from the Trinamool Congress chief comes amid brewing troubles between the two members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc. Banerjee also said that the Congress declined TMC's offer of two seats earlier, and now she "won't offer a single seat."

Context

Why does this story matter?

The opposition INDIA bloc, launched to present a united front against the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 general elections, is facing a crisis. According to reports, seat-sharing negotiations have hit a roadblock in several states. Earlier, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announced that his party will contest the general elections alone in his state. Recently, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar exited the opposition alliance and joined hands with the BJP.

Statement

Banerjee attacks CPM

Banerjee hit out at the CPM and said, "The CPM has physically attacked me on several occasions in the past. I was mercilessly beaten up. I am alive only because of the blessings of my well-wishers." "I can never forgive the Left, I can never forgive the CPM," she added. She also alleged that those who support the CPM today could also support the BJP, and she won't forgive them.

Seat-sharing negotiations

Won't give seat, until you leave company of Left: Banerjee

Banerjee's remarks came on the day when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra re-entered Bengal following its Bihar leg. Talking about the seat-sharing discussions, she said, "I told Congress you don't have a single MLA... We will give you two parliamentary seats and we will make sure your candidate wins." "But they want more seats, so I told them I won't give you a single seat until you leave the company of the Left," she added.

Hurdles remain

CPM rejects alliance with TMC

Seat-sharing negotiations between the TMC and the Congress hit a hurdle a week ago when Banerjee declared that her party would contest the Lok Sabha polls independently. The CPM has already dismissed any alliance with the TMC. CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury had earlier said, "Mamata Banerjee and the CPM will not happen. There will be secular parties along with the Left and the Congress in Bengal which will fight against the BJP and the TMC."