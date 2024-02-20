Kamal Nath has not explicitly confirmed or denied his intentions to join the BJP

Congress to hold MLAs' meeting amid Kamal Nath-BJP rumors

By Tanya Shrivastava

What's the story Amid speculations of Kamal Nath's likely move to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress General Secretary Jitendra Singh reached Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. Singh is expected to interact with the Congress's MLAs there and gauge their feelings and the on-ground situation. Meanwhile, despite dismissal of the rumors by Nath's associates, the Congress veteran continues to camp in Delhi. The Congress leadership, however, has assured the media that he has no plans to leave the party.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The rumors were triggered as many Congress heavyweights, including Ashok Chavan, Milind Deora and Baba Siddique, quit the Congress in Maharashtra. In Madhya Pradesh too, former MLA Dinesh Ahirwar and Congress District President from Vidisha, Rakesh Katare, joined the BJP. Reports claimed that Nath was unhappy over not getting a Rajya Sabha berth. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also understood to be upset with him since the party lost the MP assembly polls last year.

No confirmation

Kamal Nath's stance on joining BJP remains unclear

Notably, Nath himself hasn't explicitly confirmed or denied his intentions to join the BJP. On Saturday, he told reporters, "Why are you all getting excited? It is not about denying. I will inform you all if there is something like that." Another Congress veteran, Digvijaya Singh, has insisted that Nath "was, is and will remain with the Congress," and urged the media to stop spreading falsehoods.

Digvijaya Singh's post on X

On tour

Singh to meet 66 MLAs

According to reports, Singh's mission in MP involves meeting with the state's 66 party MLAs to assess the current situation. One Congress MLA mentioned receiving a phone call to attend a meeting in Bhopal without being told the purpose, the Hindustan Times reported. During his tour of MP, Singh also hinted that Nath's son Nakul Nath could be the party's candidate from Chhindwara.

Statement

Nakul will definitely contest elections from Chhindwara: Singh

"He (Nakul) is a strong candidate from there (Chhindwara) and will definitely contest the elections," he told ANI. To recall, Nakul is the incumbent MP from Chhindwara. He is the only Congress MP from the state. Earlier this month, Nakul unilaterally declared that he will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from his constituency. It is rumored that Nakul and several MLAs will also exit the Congress, if Nath decides to join the BJP.