Bill on 10% Maratha quota passed in Maharashtra assembly

Feb 20, 2024

What's the story A bill that guarantees 10% reservation in jobs and educational institutions to the Maratha community was passed in the Maharashtra Assembly on Tuesday. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had tabled the bill, based on the recommendation of the state's backward class panel, earlier in the day. "We have proposed the reservation to Marathas without disturbing the existing quota," Shinde said in the House. Led by Manoj Jarange-Patil, the Marathas have been seeking a quota under the Other Backward Classes category.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

The Shinde government's bill on 10% Maratha quota is similar to the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Act, 2018, introduced by the then-government led by Devendra Fadnavis. This is the third time in a decade that the state has introduced legislation for the Maratha quota. The decision to convene a special session was prompted by Jarange-Patil's hunger strike. Notably, the state will undergo both Lok Sabha and assembly elections, amid a sustained protest by the Maratha activists.

Proposes 10% quota

MSCBC submitted survey report on Friday

On Friday, the Maharashtra State Commission for Backward Classes (MSCBC) presented a survey report on the Maratha community's social, financial, and educational status to CM Shinde. The survey, classifying Marathas as socially and educationally backward, covered about 2.5 crore families. The state currently allocates 10% quota for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), with Marathas being the primary beneficiaries, receiving 85% of the reservation. After the new bill, the Marathas will not be eligible for the EWS quota, officials have said.

Legal hurdles

Legal challenge to Maratha quota

The Maharashtra government's attempts to introduce the Maratha quota were twice struck down by the courts due to the Supreme Court's 50% reservation cap. In 2021, the SC struck down reservations for Marathas in college admissions and jobs in the state. The court said that there were no "exceptional circumstances" to justify the breach of the 50% on overall reservations. As of now, in Maharashtra, reservations are already at 52%. With a 10% Maratha quota, the reservations will reach 62%.

Opposition

Opposition from other OBC groups

Meanwhile, the Maratha agitation has caused tension between the community and the more populous OBC community, which fears a dilution of its quota. OBC groups such as Rashtriya OBC Mahasangh have already announced they will challenge the Maratha quota bill in court. The OBC Jan Morcha said it would challenge the "bogus" survey that declared Marathas backward. To recall, state minister and OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal resigned from the Maharashtra cabinet in November 2023 due to the Maratha quota issue.

Minority's representation

SP demands 5% quota for Muslims

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party on Tuesday demanded a 5% reservation for Muslims in jobs and educational institutes in the state. Welcoming the Maratha quota, SP MLA Rais Shaikh said that the Muslim community should also get quota benefits. He appealed to deputy CM Ajit Pawar to "fulfil his promise." To recall, the Shiv Sena- Congress-Nationalist Congress Party government had previously given reservation to Muslims through an ordinance. Pawar was part of this government before joining the Shinde government last year.

Activist reacts

Jarange-Patil calls the bill a 'betrayal'

After the passage of the bill, Jarange-Patil said that state government brought in the bill with upcoming elections in mind. "This decision of the government has been taken by keeping elections and votes in mind. This is a betrayal to the Maratha community," he said. "Maratha community won't trust you. We will benefit only from our original demands...The government will now lie that the reservation has been given," he added.