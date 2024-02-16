The survey covered nearly 2.5 crore families

Maharashtra backward class commission submits report on Maratha reservation

By Chanshimla Varah 01:46 pm Feb 16, 202401:46 pm

What's the story The Maharashtra State Commission for Backward Classes (MSCBC) has submitted a survey report on the Maratha community's social, financial, and educational conditions to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The survey covered nearly 2.5 crore families. The report was submitted by retired justice Sunil Shukre, the commission's chairman, in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. It will be introduced during a cabinet meeting of the state legislature on Tuesday (February 20).

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

MSCBC was tasked to correctly ascertain the Maratha backwardness and therefore eligibility for reservation in jobs and education. The submission came weeks after quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil called off his indefinite hunger strike in January as the Maharashtra government issued a draft ordinance for the quota under the Other Backward Classes category. Patil has demanded the inclusion of all Marathas under the OBC category by giving them Kunbi sub-caste certificates. Kunbis have a quota under the OBC category.

Shinde's response

CM Shinde confident in providing permanent reservation to Marathas

Upon receiving the report, CM Shinde expressed confidence in the reservation's ability to withstand constitutional and legal scrutiny. He stated, "Based on educational, social, and economic status, this reservation will be able to stand the test of the Constitution and the law. We will be able to implement OBC reservations or any other reservation without causing any harm to the Maratha community." Shinde also assured that the Marathas would receive reservation without disrupting existing quotas for other communities.

Twitter Post

Other commission members also present when report submitted

Jarange-Patil's fast

CM Shinde urges Jarange-Patil to end hunger strike

The CM also urged Jarange-Patil to end his fast. The activist began an indefinite hunger strike for the fourth time in less than a year on February 10, demanding the inclusion of Marathas into the OBC category. Shinde said, "We would like to request that he withdraw his fast; the government is positively doing its work to meet the demands." Notably, Jarange-Patil has also been demanding that the draft notification on 'blood relatives' of Kunbi Marathas be passed into law.

Survey details

Survey covered 2.5 crore families, involved over 30,000 BMC employees

The MSCBC survey, which began on January 23, involved 3.5 to 4 lakh state government personnel, including 30,000 BMC employees. Surveyors visited 3,884,418 homes across Maharashtra; out of these, 29,43,279 houses cooperated, 5,82,515 houses were locked, and 3,58,624 houses refused to provide details. To recall, the police lathi charge in Jalna at the site of Jarange-Patil's hunger on September 1 last year fuelled the recent agitation for the OBC status of Marathas.