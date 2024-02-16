Situation tense, internet suspended after violence in Manipur's Churachandpur
The Manipur government has suspended internet services for five days in Churachandpur district. This comes a day after violence broke out in the region over action taken against a police officer. Announcing the ban, the state government said, "There's apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of....posts, and video messages inciting the public, which might've serious repercussions for the law and order." Reports said, the situation in the district remained tense on Friday morning.
Friday's development comes amid the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur that erupted between the majority Meiteis and the tribal Kukis last year on May 3 over the former's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Meiteis, who constitute 53% of the state's population, are concerned regarding the "influx of illegal immigrants" from Bangladesh and Myanmar. Meanwhile, tribals like Nagas and Kukis are worried about losing their ancestral lands in the northeastern state.
Constable's suspension triggers violent protests in Churachandpur
At least two people were killed and 25 others injured when security forces fired at a mob that stormed a government compound housing the offices of the police superintendent and district collector on Thursday. According to the Hindustan Times, the collector's residence and security forces' vehicles were burnt. Reports said, the protests were sparked by the suspension of a head constable, who faced disciplinary action after a video emerged showing him in the company of "armed men" and "village volunteers."
Amid the unrest on Thursday, security forces fired several rounds of tear gas shells and used "minimum lethal force" to disperse the agitators and bring the situation under control. Meanwhile, Churachandpur-based Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) called for a shutdown in the district on Friday to protest Thursday's violence. ITLF, in a statement, said, "The SP should immediately revoke the suspension order and leave the district within 24 hours."