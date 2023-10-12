Circulation of videos, images of conflict banned in Manipur: Report

By Snehadri Sarkar 01:57 pm Oct 12, 202301:57 pm

Manipur: Sharing of images and videos of violence banned by state government

In a major development from conflict-ridden Manipur, the state government reportedly announced on Wednesday that it will book and prosecute individuals found circulating videos and images of violence. According to the news outlet The Indian Express, Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey issued an order through the state home department that stated that the state government took circulating visuals of violent activities "with utmost sensitivity" and "very seriously."

Why does this story matter?

The order was issued three days after a video of a man's body being burned in a trench went viral. Since May 3—when the violence first erupted—multiple videos of brutality have sparked widespread concern and outrage. The violence broke out after a tribal march against the Meiteis' demand for Scheduled Tribe status. Majority Meiteis are concerned about the increasing number of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar. Whereas tribal Kukis and Nagas are worried about losing their ancestral lands.

Reasons behind ban

The order has been passed to stop the spreading of visuals that showed activities such as inflicting bodily harm or causing damage to private or public property, which could organize "mobs" of demonstrators and agitators and worsen the state's law and order situation. Furthermore, it stated that the state government's move to "restrain" the spread of such visuals was "a positive step" toward restoring normalcy in Manipur.

Possible consequences of violating Manipur government's order

On the other hand, the order also flagged that individuals in possession of such visuals should approach the nearest superintendent of police (SP) and hand it over for legal action. In case people are found sharing such visuals on social media, they might be prosecuted and booked "under the relevant provision of the law of land." Those found "misusing technology for inciting hatred/violence" will be charged under the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections.

Internet ban in Manipur extended till October 16

Separately, the Manipur government also decided to extend the suspension of mobile data internet services in the northeastern state on Wednesday for five more days till October 16. As per India Today, the move came after the recent spike in the circulation of disturbing and violent content on social media, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and X (formerly Twitter).

Video of man's body being burnt surfaces, cops clarify

Last week, a clip that allegedly shows a tribal man's body being burned inside a trench went viral on social media platforms, triggering outrage. However, the Manipur Police clarified quickly and verified that the video was from May 4, and the incident occurred in the state's Thoubal district. A top cop also confirmed that the individual seen in the viral clip was from the Kuki-Zomi tribe.