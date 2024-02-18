Farmers demand MSP ordinance ahead of today's crucial talks

By Snehadri Sarkar 10:28 am Feb 18, 202410:28 am

What's the story Ahead of the much-anticipated fourth round of talks on Sunday, agitating farmer leaders urged the central government to bring in an ordinance providing a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP). While expressing hope ahead of the meeting, Kisan Mazdoor Sangarh Committee (KMSC) President Sarwan Singh Pandher said the nation was looking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi﻿ to address farmers' grievances.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana have launched a "Delhi Chalo" protest, calling for a law that guarantees an MSP for their crops. The agitators are also seeking the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations and loan waivers and pensions for farmers and farm laborers. Furthermore, they are demanding the withdrawal of cases against farmers (from the 2020-21 farmers' protest) and "justice" for the victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri﻿ violence.

Farmers' demand

Ball is in government's court: KMSC president

The KMSC further chief said that if the government wants a resolution of farmers' protest, it should bring an ordinance with immediate effect, and then discussion can proceed further. Pandher also confirmed that the decision to go to Delhi hasn't been taken back, but "the matter will be solved here itself" if the central government accepts their demands. "The ball is in the government's court," he added.

Twitter Post

Centre's take

Centre optimistic about yielding 'positive results' during Sunday's talks

Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda stated on Friday that he was hopeful that Sunday's fourth round of talks would "yield positive results." Munda was part of a three-minister delegation that held talks with farm union representatives on Thursday. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai are the other two ministers who held talks with farm unions earlier this week.

Farmers' protest

Internet, bulk SMS ban extended in Haryana

As agitation against the Centre entered its fifth day on Saturday, farmers stayed at Khanauri and Shambhu points on the Punjab-Haryana border. Amid the protests, the Haryana government extended the mobile internet and bulk SMS services ban in seven state districts by two more days until Monday. These districts are Kurukshetra, Ambala, Kaithal, Jind, Sirsa, Fatehabad, and Hisar.