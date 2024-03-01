Next Article

The reason behind Devoleena Bhattacharjee's friend's death is not known

Devoleena Bhattacharjee's friend killed in US; asks PM Modi's help

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 06:20 pm Mar 01, 202406:20 pm

What's the story Actor and former Bigg Boss participant Devoleena Bhattacharjee revealed on Friday that her friend, named Amarnath Ghosh was tragically killed in the US earlier this week (February 27). Bhattacharjee took to her official X (formerly Twitter) account, sharing a heartfelt message and asking for help from India's External Affairs Minister, Dr. S Jaishankar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The motive behind Ghosh's murder remains unclear.

Context

Why does this story matter?

According to multiple reports in February, at least seven Indian-origin students have been found dead in the US in 2024. Among those who lost their lives are Shreyas Reddy Benigeri and Neel Acharya. Some of the deaths remain unexplained. As per a Hindustan Times report, Indian students studying in various American universities are living in fear and are "scared to travel alone."

Details

Ghosh was reportedly shot multiple times

In her emotional post, Bhattacharjee shared, "My friend #Amarnathghosh was shot & killed in St louis academy neighborhood, US on Tuesday evening. Only child in the family, mother died 3 years back. Father passed away during his childhood." She went on to say that Ghosh, originally from Kolkata, was a talented dancer and a PhD student. He was out for an evening stroll when an unidentified attacker shot him multiple times.

Seeking officials' help

Bhattacharjee urged Indian authorities to investigate

Bhattacharjee expressed concern that friends in the US had been trying to claim Ghosh's body but had not received any updates. She reached out to the Indian Embassy in the US via Twitter, saying "@IndianEmbassyUS kindly see to it if you could. At least we should know the reason for his murder." The actor also tagged Jaishankar and the PM in her tweet, urging them to help uncover the cause behind her friend's tragic death.

Twitter Post

Read her full post

On her work front

A look at Bhattacharjee's filmography

A television actor, Bhattacharjee rose to popularity as Gopi Modi in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya on Star Plus from 2012 to 2017. However, her real claim to fame came with Salman Khan's reality television show Bigg Boss. She was one of the contestants in the 13th, 14th, and 15th seasons of the show. She was last seen as Disha Chaddha Dungarpal in Dil Diyaan Gallaan, which premiered on Sony SAB.