Radical Sikh activists stop Indian envoy from entering Scotland gurdwara

By Snehadri Sarkar 12:34 pm Sep 30, 202312:34 pm

Amid row over Nijjar killing, Indian envoy denied entry to Scotland gurdwara

India's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK), Vikram Doraiswami, was reportedly denied entry into a gurdwara in Scotland by a group of radical British Sikh activists on Friday. He was told he was "not welcome" by the group. This new development comes at a time when Canada and India are locked in a diplomatic row over the killing of Khalistani leader and Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Why does this story matter?

Aside from Canada, the UK and Australia also have a strong Khalistan lobby, as seen by the recent vandalism of Hindu temples and protests at Indian consulates. Diplomatic relations between New Delhi and Ottawa, on the other hand, swooped to an all-time low after Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged that India played a role in the killing of Nijjar in Surrey on June 18. India has dismissed Canada's claims, calling them baseless and politically motivated.

Details on Doraiswami's confrontation at Scotland gurdwara

As per the news outlet India Today, one of the radical British Sikh activists revealed that they found out that Doraiswami had a meeting scheduled with the gurdwara committee of the Glasgow Gurdwara on Albert Drive. While adding that there was a slight confrontation, the activist stated, "We are fed up with the UK-India collusion. The recent tensions since Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing have led to British Sikhs being targeted."

Video posted on Instagram channel of 'Sikh Youth UK'

Reportedly, the video of the incident was posted on the Instagram channel of "Sikh Youth UK." In the video, a man can be seen speaking to the camera, claiming that any Indian government official who visits the Gurdwara will be handled in this manner. The group claims that Indian government representatives visiting the gurdwara in their official capacities are banned. The Indian High Commission in London and the Ministry of External Affairs have yet to comment on the incident.

BJP leader condemns Scotland gurdwara incident

Commenting on Doraiswami being denied entry into the gurdwara, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa told ANI on Saturday, "I strongly condemn this. Anyone from any religion or community can come here (gurdwara)." "We are not that religion that believes in violence. Instead, we are among those who are saviors of humanity. Sikhs are the saviors. Sikhs are represented everywhere in the world. The safest place for the Sikhs in the world is in India," added Sirsa.

Jaishankar's recent comments on Canada, Khalistan

Meanwhile, EMA S Jaishankar commented on the re-emergence of the Khalistani elements on Friday and blamed it on Canada's "very permissive" attitude toward those promoting extremism and terrorism. "In the last few years, it (Khalistani movement) has come back, very much into play, because of what we consider to be a very permissive Canadian attitude towards terrorists, extremist people who openly advocate violence," he stated.