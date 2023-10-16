'BB 17': Bigg Boss's one-sided, biased rule shocks contestants

By Tanvi Gupta 05:44 pm Oct 16, 202305:44 pm

'Bigg Boss 17's new rule shocked contestants

Bigg Boss 17 finally made its grand debut with 17 contestants on Sunday. In a significant departure from the norm, this season has unveiled an exciting new format that divides the house into Dil (heart), Dimag (brain), and Dum (power). Adding to the drama, in a recent promo video, Bigg Boss took contestants by surprise, as he revealed his biasedness toward certain participants. Here's what exactly happened.

Bigg Boss announced, 'My game of biasedness and favoritism begins'

In a promotional video released by Colors TV, Bigg Boss made an announcement that left contestants speechless. Addressing past accusations of favoritism and bias toward certain celebrities, Bigg Boss revealed that this season, they would intentionally show partiality toward some contestants. In the video, Bigg Boss is heard saying, "Yaha se biasedness aur favoritism ka mera game shuru (From here, my game of biasedness and favoritism begins)."

Have you noticed the 'biased' behavior toward Mannara Chopra?

BB's grand premiere saw actor-model Mannara Chopra enter the spotlight as the first contestant. However, even before she crossed the threshold into the house, Bigg Boss hinted that he would show favoritism toward certain contestants. As part of this twist, Chopra was given a virtual house tour from the set, and later, she was tasked with selecting her accommodation from Dil, Dimag, and Dum.

'BB 17': This season to have Therapy Room, Archive Room

BB 17 is all set to break new ground with an array of unique features. Apart from Bigg Boss stepping into the arena of biasedness, this season introduces the Archive Room, a compelling addition that grants contestants access to crucial footage and significant conversations. Further, the inclusion of a Therapy Room will add a new dimension.

Meanwhile, have you met the contestants of 'BB 17' yet?

This season's lineup of contestants features actors and former couple Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya, whose rocky relationship is expected to take center stage in the show. Other notable participants include former crime reporter Jigna Vora, celebrity attorney Sana Raees Khan; Pavitra Rishta fame Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain; and Priyanka Chopra Jonas's cousin Chopra. The show also features social media influencer Anurag Dhobal, and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui.