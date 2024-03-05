Next Article

'So You Think You Can Dance' airs without co-creator Nigel Lythgoe

By Tanvi Gupta

What's the story The popular TV reality show So You Think You Can Dance (SYTYCD) returned for a new season on Monday night (local time), but without co-creator Nigel Lythgoe, who faces multiple sexual assault allegations. In January, Lythgoe stepped back from the show to focus on "clearing his name and restoring his reputation." This comes after singer-dancer Paula Abdul—a former judge on the show—accused Lythgoe of assaulting her during her time on American Idol and SYTYCD.

In detail: Lawsuit filed against Lythgoe

In December, Abdul filed a lawsuit against Lythgoe for sexual assault and gender violence in California. She claimed she was first assaulted during the early days of filming Idol in 2001, but didn't take action to avoid jeopardizing her position as a judge. Abdul also alleged a subsequent assault in 2015 during her time on SYTYCD. Following Abdul's lawsuit, two more women—former contestants on All American Girl—accused Lythgoe of assault, battery, harassment, and negligence in 2003.

Lythgoe strongly denied these allegations, calling them 'false'

Just a day after the lawsuit was filed, Lythgoe strongly denied the allegations, calling them "false" and "deeply offensive." "To say that I am shocked and saddened by the allegations made against me by [Abdul] is a wild understatement," he told TMZ. The producer emphasized that their relationship has always been platonic. Lythgoe also mentioned Abdul's history of "erratic behavior," adding he couldn't comprehend why she would file a "lawsuit that she must know is untrue."

'No decision on a replacement judge for this season...'

Following Abdul's allegations, an inquiry was initiated by Sony Pictures Television's 19 Entertainment, co-producer of SYTYCD. The show's producers told Variety: "[We will] proceed, although without Nigel Lythgoe, to ensure the show remains committed to the contestants, who have worked incredibly hard for the opportunity to compete on our stage." They added, "No decision has been made as to a replacement judge for this season."

Know more about Lythgoe and his career

Lythgoe (74) has had an extensive career in the entertainment industry. He was an executive producer of the British talent show Pop Idol and American Idol before co-creating and starring in SYTYCD. Lythgoe also produced and appeared as a judge on Popstars, earning the nickname "Nasty Nigel" for his harsh critiques. He began his career as a choreographer at 21 years old and has worked on over 500 TV shows with notable stars like Gene Kelly and Bing Crosby.

Meanwhile, these are the new judges in the latest season

In the season's first episode, host Cat Deeley introduced new judges, including ballroom champion Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Season 4 alumni Comfort Fedoke, and Allison Holker, dancer and widow of former participant Stephen "tWitch" Boss who passed away in 2022. Holker said, "So You Think You Can Dance is a time capsule of my whole life. I have had the opportunity to be a contestant, fall in love, have kids, now my purpose is to carry on that legacy."