Richard Lewis died of a heart attack at 76

Celebrated works of late comedian-actor Richard Lewis

Feb 29, 2024

What's the story Comedian and Hollywood actor Richard Lewis passed away on Tuesday night at his Los Angeles residence. Lewis was 76 years old at the time of his death. Per his publicist, Jeff Abraham, he died of a heart attack. Lewis revealed he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in April 2023. An actor par excellence, here are titles to remember and celebrate his outstanding work.

'Curb Your Enthusiasm'

Lewis played a semi-fictionalized version of himself in Curb Your Enthusiasm. The sitcom is considered one of the best works of Lewis's life. Created by Larry David, the show gained popularity among the masses since its debut in 2000. The sitcom show was recently renewed for its 12th and final season, and is currently on air with the finale set for April.

'Robin Hood: Men in Tights'

Back in 1993, Lewis starred in Mel Brooks's adventure comedy movie titled Robin Hood: Men in Tights. Written, produced, and directed by Brooks, it features Cary Elwes and Lewis. It is also the debut film of David Chappelle. While Elwis played Robin Hood's character, Lewis was seen as Prince John and Chappelle as Ahchoo. The film became a box office success.

'Anything But Love'

Another popular sitcom that featured Lewis is Anything But Love which aired from March 1989 to June 1992. Spread over four seasons and 56 episodes, it starred Lewis in Marty Gold's role alongside Jamie Lee Curtis as Hannah Miller. Created by Wendy Kout and developed by Dennis Koenig and Peter Noah, the series was produced by John Ritter's Adam Productions.

'Wagons East'

Written and directed by Peter Markle, Wagons East is an adventure comedy film released in 1994. Along with John Candy and Lewis in the lead roles, the film also starred John C. McGinley, Ellen Greene, Robert Picardo, Rodney A. Grant, and Ed Lauter. When the film was in its final production stage, Candy died of a heart attack, at the age of 43.