Next Article

'Eagle' is slated to premiere on Friday

Ravi Teja's 'Eagle' gets OTT release date

By Aikantik Bag 11:59 am Feb 29, 202411:59 am

What's the story Ravi Teja's action-packed thriller, Eagle, which soared into theaters on February 9, is now preparing for its OTT debut. The film garnered praise from viewers, especially for its jaw-dropping action scenes. After a decent box office run, Eagle is set to land on the OTT platform ETV Win on March 1. While there have been whispers of a possible Amazon Prime Video release, only ETV Win has confirmed the launch thus far.

OTT

Cast and crew of the film

Eagle also stars Kavya Thapar, Anupama Parameswaran, Navdeep, Srinivas Avasarala, and Madhoo in pivotal roles. The film, written and directed by the multi-talented Karthik Gattamneni, who also served as cinematographer and editor, follows the gripping tale of relentless hitman Sahadev (Teja) and journalist Nalini as they unravel his enigmatic past. The film's electrifying music and background score were crafted by Davzand, with Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla producing under their People Media Factory banner.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post