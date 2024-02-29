Next Article

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities have started in Jamnagar, Gujarat

Amid pre-wedding celebrations, look at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's relationship timeline

What's the story The Ambani family is gearing up for an extravagant, high-profile event in the coming months—the much-publicized wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. While D-Day is still months away (July 12), the celebrations have already kickstarted in all its glory in Jamnagar, Gujarat, where the pre-wedding festivities will transpire from March 1-3. Let's explore the full timeline of their relationship, from childhood friendship to making their love public.

Merchant's background

But first, know a little about Merchant

Merchant, who has been publicly spotted with the youngest Ambani son often and is his companion at several events, was reportedly born to Viren and Shaila Merchant on December 18, 1994. Her father is a significantly successful businessman in the pharmaceutical industry and is the chief executive officer of Encore Healthcare, which was founded in 2002. Merchant is reportedly the company's chief executive director. She also has a sister named Anjali Merchant.

Beginnings

Childhood friends, higher education, viral photo

If reports are to be believed, Ambani and Merchant's connection can be traced back to their early years when they shared a close bond and moved in the same social circles. However, Cupid is believed to have struck when Ambani attended Brown University in Rhode Island for his higher education, while Merchant studied at New York University. In 2018, a photo of the duo wearing matching olive green robes appeared on social media, first sparking rumors about their relationship.

Presence at Isha's wedding

Merchant's presence at Isha Ambani's wedding further confirmed everything

Later in 2018, when Ambani's sister Isha Ambani married businessman Anand Piramal, Merchant was spotted alongside the Ambani family during all the celebrations—a further nod to her relationship with Ambani. She joined Isha's engagement at Lake Como in Italy, accompanying her future husband in a stunning red dress. Merchant also played a pivotal role in the traditional phoolon ki chadar ceremony, signifying her close friendship with Isha.

Presence at Akash-Shloka's wedding

Chemistry at Akash Ambani's wedding and Arangetram ceremony

In 2019, the lovebirds once again made it to the headlines when they were spotted together at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding. Subsequently, Merchant was an important figure at the first birthday celebration of Akash and Shloka's son, Prithvi Akash Ambani. Merchant's ties with the Ambani family strengthened when they hosted a grand Arangetram ceremony for Merchant in 2022, attended by Bollywood celebrities such as Aamir Khan and Salman Khan﻿.

Upcoming ceremonies

'Roka' ceremony, engagement party, and pre-wedding festivities

In December 2022, their romance reached another notch higher with their roka ceremony at the Srinathji temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan. Coming back to pre-wedding celebrations, the event began on Wednesday with Anna Seva (feeding food) in Jamnagar. Bollywood celebrities like Manushi Chhillar, Abhishek Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Manish Malhotra have arrived at the venue, with performances by Arijit Singh, Diljit Dosanjh, Hariharan, Pritam, and international sensation Rihanna anticipated.