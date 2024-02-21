Iconic radio presenter Ameen Sayani is no more

'Binaca Geetmala' presenter Ameen Sayani (91) dies of heart attack

By Tanvi Gupta 11:59 am Feb 21, 202411:59 am

What's the story Ameen Sayani, the legendary Indian radio host famous for his hit show Binaca Geetmala, passed away on Tuesday night due to a heart attack. He was 91. His son, Rajil Sayani, confirmed the news of his father's demise to The Indian Express. Rajil shared that Sayani was rushed to HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday night, where he breathed his last.

Condolences

'Bhaiyon aur Behano...it's a day of radio silence'

Soon after the news surfaced, netizens on social media paid their tributes to Sayani, remembering his iconic voice. While remembering his stylized way of starting the groundbreaking show, a user wrote, "Bhaiyon aur Behano...It's a day of radio silence for India." Another said, "Binaca Geetmala will forever stay iconic." A third user remarked, "Legends never die and he had the ultimate voice and style of presentation. Radio won't be able to detach itself from that golden era."

Twitter Post

Here's what another netizen posted

Career

'Binaca Geetmala' ran for over 4 decades

Born on December 21, 1932, in Mumbai, Sayani commenced his career as an English broadcaster before switching to Hindi after India gained independence in 1947. He gained immense popularity with Binaca Geetmala, which began in December 1952 and showcased chart-topping songs, becoming a cultural sensation in South Asia. The show's massive success led to its long run from 1952 to 1994, with revivals in 2000-01 and 2001-03.

Impact

'It revolutionized radio presentation': Impact of 'Geetmala'

Geetmala, which ran on Radio Ceylon initially, became a huge hit when All India Radio banned broadcasting Bollywood songs. Speaking to TIE, Sayani once recalled his time on the show, saying, "I wanted each listener to feel that I was talking to them...it immediately struck a chord. It, surprisingly, even revolutionized radio presentation." He added, "I didn't expect it to become a phenomenon in the coming years. They were such fantastic times. It was my romance with Radio Ceylon."

Success

54,000 radio programs, 19,000 jingles: His achievements

In addition to his illustrious radio career, Sayani was also part of various movies over the years, including Bhoot Bungla, Teen Devian, Boxer, and Qatl. In recognition of his contributions, he was awarded the Hindi Ratna Puraskaar in 2007. Between AIR (starting in 1951), its Commercial Service (since 1970), and several foreign radio stations (from 1976), Sayani reportedly produced and/or compered for over 54,000 radio programs and 19,000 spots/jingles.

Insights

Funeral to take place on Thursday

Born into a family with a strong literary background, Sayani's mother reportedly ran a newsletter called Rahber (1940-60), and his brother, Hamid Sayani, was a renowned English broadcaster. Sayani's contributions to radio and his unforgettable voice will be cherished for generations to come. Meanwhile, Rajil said that Sayani's funeral is scheduled for Thursday as the family reportedly awaits some relatives to arrive in Mumbai on Wednesday.