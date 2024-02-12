'Wicked' first teaser trailer is out now

'Wicked' teaser: Ariana Grande-Cynthia Erivo to bewitch viewers with charm

By Aikantik Bag 11:36 am Feb 12, 202411:36 am

What's the story The magic of Oz came alive during the Super Bowl as the first teaser trailer for the two-part musical film adaptation of Wicked was unveiled. With Cynthia Erivo enchanting audiences as Elphaba, the wicked witch, and Ariana Grande dazzling as Glinda, the good witch, this spellbinding movie is directed by Jon M. Chu and inspired by Stephan Schwartz and Winnie Holzman's Tony award-winning 2003 Broadway sensation.

Release date

Star-studded cast and release date of the film

Joining Grande and Erivo on this mesmerizing journey are Bridgerton fame Jonathon Bailey as Fiyero Tigelaar, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, Bowen Yang as Pfannee, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz. Mark your calendars, as Wicked: Part One is set to bewitch the audience on November 27, and the sequel will continue the enchantment on November 26, 2025.

