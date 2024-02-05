Grammy Awards 2024: Moving speeches

Grammys 2024 highlights: Memorable speeches by Taylor Swift, SZA

By Tanvi Gupta 01:32 pm Feb 05, 202401:32 pm

#1

Taylor Swift's new album announcement took our breath away!

Taylor Swift's record-breaking win for Album of the Year left her "mind-blown," as she expressed during her acceptance speech. Céline Dion—in a rare appearance—presented the grand award to her. But before becoming the person with the most AOTY Grammy awards, Swift announced her new album The Tortured Poets Department, when she took the stage for winning Best Pop Vocal Album. It is set to hit the shelves on April 19.

#2

'It feels very fake': SZA's emotional speech

After receiving an astounding nine Grammy nominations, SZA secured wins in multiple categories, including Best Progressive R&B Album, Best R&B Song, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Overwhelmed with emotion, she expressed, "I came really, really far, and I can't believe this is happening, and it feels very fake." She closed with a shoutout to Swift, saying, "Hi Taylor! I love you. I'm just really grateful. And I'm not an attractive crier."

#3

Miley Cyrus's fun-loving speech got everyone smiling

Miley Cyrus snagged a Grammy for Record of the Year with Flowers. In her acceptance speech, she reminded everyone that awards don't define success. "This award is amazing. But I hope that it doesn't change anything because my life was beautiful yesterday." "Not everyone in the world will get a Grammy, but everyone in this world is spectacular," she stated, before adding, "So please don't think that this is important, even though it's very important, right guys?"

#4

When Joni Mitchell stunned the crowd with 'Both Sides Now'

After surviving a brain aneurysm in 2015, music legend Joni Mitchell returned to the stage in 20 years at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival, followed by a 2023 concert at the Gorge Amphitheater. At the Grammys, she clinched an award for the live album of her Newport set. Mitchell's Grammys performance debut, featuring Both Sides Now—a song from her first Grammy-winning album 54 years ago—was emotionally stirring. Her powerful voice delivered lyrics: "Well something's lost, but something's gained."

#5

Tyla collected Grammy Awards's first African Music Performance Award

South African singer-songwriter Tyla made history by winning the first-ever Grammy for Best African Music Performance with her song Water. In her ecstatic acceptance speech, she exclaimed, "What? Oh my gosh, guys, this is crazy! I never thought I'd say I won a Grammy at 22 years old." Backstage, Tyla emphasized her advocacy for African music, expressing, "It's the music that I listen to all the time and I've believed in it for so long."

Notable winners

Other notable wins and moments at the 2024 Grammys

Victoria Monét was named Best New Artist, while The Beatles won Best Music Video for their 1966 song I'm Only Sleeping. Michelle Obama became the only former first lady with two Grammy wins, receiving the award for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording. The In Memoriam segment featured a lively tribute to Tina Turner, introduced by Oprah Winfrey, and ended with a high-energy performance of Proud Mary by Fantasia.