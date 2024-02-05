Grammy winner Victoria Monét's inspiring journey

Grammys: Charting Best New Artist Victoria Monét's unconventional journey

What's the story Pop and R&B sensation Victoria Monét claimed the Best New Artist title at the 66th annual Grammy Awards. Monét was a top contender, with an impressive seven Grammy nominations. The 34-year-old singer-songwriter's win highlighted her evolution from a behind-the-scenes hitmaker for Ariana Grande to a celebrated artist in her regard. Her musical journey, marked by moments of contemplating quitting, is a story worth revisiting.

But first, know about her major wins this season

Monét's debut album, Jaguar II, snagged both Best R&B and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical, this season. The catchy third single, On My Mama, earned nominations for Record of the Year and Best R&B Song. Moreover, How Does It Make You Feel from the same album was up for Best R&B Performance. Hollywood—featuring Monét's daughter Hazel—was nominated for Best Traditional R&B Performance. With this, Hazel had become the youngest Grammy Awards nominee in history.

Journey: Monét questioned her value, contemplated quitting

For the past 15 years, Monét has contributed to the success of artists like BLACKPINK and Fifth Harmony with her songwriting skills. Despite her prolific career, she felt overlooked. "At the time I questioned...what is it about me that's so lackluster? Why aren't people seeing me?" she told Variety. "I would sing demos and try to sound great so rappers would keep me on the hook...So it's all a part of why I think things are coming to fruition now."

When Monét didn't stop despite being in intense labor

In 2021, amidst the intense moments of labor and an impending C-section, Monét found herself on the delivery table strategizing with her team about her single F.U.C.K. She faced an intense two-day labor in anticipation of her first child, Hazel. "The only time I stopped [working] was when they sedated me for the C-section," she recalled, adding, "Once I got the epidural, I was like...It was a little bit psycho."

She was 3-time Grammy nominee before finding solo success

Before her solo stardom, Monét received three Grammy nods for her songwriting prowess. In 2020, her work with Grande led to Album of the Year nominations for Thank U, Next and Record of the Year for 7 Rings. She co-wrote Chloe x Halle's Do It in 2021, which was nominated for Best R&B Song. Reflecting on her journey, Monét stated, "I think my entire story has been leading up to this moment. I felt like an underdog for so long."