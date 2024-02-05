'Murder Mubarak' will release on Netflix on March 15

'Murder Mubarak': Karisma Kapoor-Sara Ali Khan's film heads to Netflix

What's the story Director Homi Adjania has pulled off a casting coup and how! His next directorial, Murder Mubarak, stars Pankaj Tripathi, Karisma Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, and Suhail Nayyar. The suspense thriller has skipped its theatrical outing and will now land on Netflix on March 15. Adjania had last directed Angrezi Medium﻿ in 2020.

Adjania is known for directing niche movies such as Finding Fanny, Being Cyrus, and The Fakir of Venice. Apart from its stellar cast, the upcoming project is also special because it'll mark Kapoor's return to a full-fledged film after 2012's dud Dangerous Ishhq. After DI, she was seen in cameo appearances in Bombay Talkies (2013) and Zero (2018) alongside judging a few reality shows.

Teaser is laden with suspense and mystery

Set to haunting music, the teaser begins with Tripathi's voiceover, who enigmatically introduces the characters. The film also makes meta references to the Hindi film industry and informs that Tripathi is on the hunt for a murderer. He says, "Most killers don't look like killers, they are ordinary men and women. Just like you and me." We wonder what's in store for us.

This is how Adjania described the film

Adjania said in a press note, "[It's] a cinematic concoction of actors that are loved across genres and generations...each one of them has done such a fab job in bringing these eccentric characters to life." "This film has that binge-worthy magic that lends itself to a compulsive watch. It's a colorful murder mystery that will make you want to watch it over again."

Maddock Films has continued its partnership with Netflix

Murder Mubarak is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. Vijan said, "Maddock has enjoyed shared successes on Netflix's global stage with Mimi, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, and Dasvi and I'm pretty convinced that Murder Mubarak will have incomparable universal appeal." "So I advise the audiences to buckle up because you're in for a ride that's crazy quirky thrilling and entirely unforgettable."